TTMA, police in talks to tackle illicit trade

DISCUSSIONS for strong public-private partnerships formed part of the meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on the prevalence of illicit trade.
At the meeting held yesterday, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and members of his team reinforced their commitment to undertake initiatives to tackle the issue of illicit trade.
Jacob said this initiative will be pioneered through the efforts of the Multi-Agency Task Force involving other agencies such as Customs and Excise Division, Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards, Chemistry Food and Drug Division and the Tobacco Control Unit.
Furthermore, he noted that training and education remains an important tool for law enforcement to increase detection at ports of entry into T&T and retail outlets.
Jacob said the innovative nature of perpetrators of illicit trade poses challenges for its eradication.
“However, it is critical that adequate efforts are made to reduce its occurrence in order to promote fair competition for legitimate manufacturers, importers and distributors,” he explained.
TTMA president Tricia Coosal highlighted the importance of collaboration and the Association’s willingness to lend support, where feasible and practical, to combat illicit trade activities in the interest of protecting genuine business operators.
She said, “TTMA intends to continue its awareness drive, which includes a multitude of areas such as piracy, illegal smuggling of wildlife, tobacco and alcohol, pharmaceuticals, the prevalence of illicit trade in free-trade zones and counterfeiting.”
Coosal noted that the association is committed to working closely with the Multi-Agency Task Force headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Leon Haynes to provide necessary infrastructural resources and training to his team.
Also present at the meeting from the TTPS were Assistant Commissioner of Police Sharon Gomez-Cooper and Senior Supt of Police Joseph Chandool. Representatives from the TTMA included chief executive officer Dr Mahindra Ramdeen; director Josiane Khan and secretariat member Ilanka Manrique.