TTMF, HMB to be merged

ABOUT ten years after the idea was floated, two of Trinidad and Tobago’s mortgage institutions—Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance (TTMF) and the Home Mortgage Bank (HMB)—have been given the green light to merge.
The formal decision to merge the two entities was taken at a meeting of the board of the National Insurance Board (NIB) last week Friday, as well as meetings of the two mortgage companies.
The NIB owns 100 per cent of the HMB and 51 per cent of TTMF, with the 49 per cent balance being held by the Government, through Corporation Sole. The TTMF originates mortgages by lending money to potential homeowners, while the HMB packages mortgages into securities that can be sold to investors.
In separate regulatory filings on Thursday, the TTMF and the HMB said the merged would be effected through the following mechanism:
• A restructuring of the shareholding of the HMB such that TTMF will become HMB’s sole shareholder;
• An allotment of shares of TTMF to the National Insurance Board; and
• The subsequent liquidation of HMB, with the distribution of assets of HMB to TTMF.
In the regulatory filing, the entities said: “The merger is intended to achieve business synergies between HMB and TTMF resulting in increased returns to the shareholders of each entity an improved service to customers and an enhanced entity for the benefit of employees and creditors.”
Based on the 2020 financial results of the two entities, if the merger had taken last year, the resulting institution would have had assets of over $8.5 billion and income after taxation of about $170 million.
In its 2020 annual report, the TTMF indicated the merger would be completed by the end of September.
“Approval to commence the merger of TTMF and Home Mortgage Bank (HMB), has been received from the Minister of Finance, and the process towards this strategic initiative is expected to be completed by the close of Q3-2021,” said the TTMF annual report. “The approved method for the merger is a Distribution in Specie, whereby all of the assets and liabilities of a liquidated HMB will be transferred to TTMF. The merger would leverage the respective competitive strengths of TTMF and HMB and with access to competitively priced long- and short-term funding resources, the merged entity would be able to expand access to the mortgage market for low- and middle-income families.”
In a report dated February 20, 2017, the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee inquiry into TTMF and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development pointed out that TTMF’s funding was largely from bonds raised on the capital market. But it found that that form of funding leaves TTMF open to liquidity risk and interest rate risk.
“In an effort to achieve sustainable funding, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the first quarter of 2016, approved a merger of TTMF and Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) towards the formation of Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank, which allowed TTMF to sell mortgages to HMB, HMB would be the source of these securitised
products and then sell them off to the capital market so that funding is more sustainable.”
In delivering the 2012 budget on October 10, 2011, then-finance minister Winston Dookeran envisaged a Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank—a merger between Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company and the Home Mortgage Bank “for which an initial public offer (IPO) by the Government will be made”.