Douglas Camacho

TTMF CHAIRMAN: Douglas Camacho

THE Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Co Ltd (TTMF) has reported a net profit before tax of $33.15 million for the first three months of this year.

According the TTMF’s financial reports for the three-month period ended March 31, its net profit before tax for the comparative period last year was $33.17 million.

The TTMF’s net profit after tax was $32.88 million.

For the comparative period last year it was $29.95 million.

Overall the TTMF made a net profit after tax of $133.23 million for the financial year ended December 31 last year.

‘Maximise

shareholder value’

“TTMF recorded strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31. Assets grew by 11.84 per cent to $5,422 million compared to the same period of the previous year, while net profit before tax for the period totalled $33.15 million,” chairman Douglas Camacho stated in his report.

“We are confident in our ability to fulfil our mandate of supporting the government’s housing programme and to maximise shareholder value, as we position ourselves towards a stronger more agile merged entity with the Home Mortgage Bank,” Camacho stated.

According to the financial statement, TTMF recorded mortgage loans of $4,376 million.

This was an increase of $312 million over the comparative period last year.

