TTNGL profits rise 40.6% for half-year

Trinidad and Tobago NGL Ltd (TTNGL) yesterday reported after-tax profit of $117.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which represents a 40.6 per cent increase compared to the $83.6 million the producer of cooking gas and natural gasoline recorded for the same period in 2021.
Directors of TTNGL said the company continues to post a solid financial performance for 2022.
In a news release yesterday, TTNGL said its improved performance is directly related to the share of higher profit from its investment in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL).
TTNGL said: “PPGPL’s share performance was buttressed by higher recognised Mont Belvieu natural gas liquids (NGLs) prices, which were 66.7 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period.
“Additionally, the global upward trend of energy commodity prices, which continued from 2021, served to strengthen PPGPL profits.
“Lower natural gas volumes received at PPGPL for the first half year for 2022 resulted in lower NGL production from gas processing by 5.0 per cent compared to 2021.” TTNGL said in 2022, NGL production averaged 1,060 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), while in 2021, it averaged 1,080 mmscfd.
“This reduction was attributed to downtime by downstream petrochemicals plants for maintenance activities during the period,” according to the company.
TTNGL said despite the reduced production, NGL sales volumes for the first six months of 2022 were 23.3 per cent higher than in 2021, due to a drawdown on inventory because of higher customer demand.
The higher sales volumes benefitted from the robust NGL product prices during the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, the company said.
In its statement on TTNGL’s six-month financials, two directors of the company noted that crude oil prices are closely aligned to NGL prices.
“The reduction in crude oil production from all major oil-producing companies has been slow to rebound after cutting of staff and decommissioning production facilities during the pandemic slump,” the directors said.
The company noted that as part of PPGPL’s international expansion, it completed the acquisition of the Hull NGL Terminal in Texas, United States in January 2022.
“This new facility is now fully integrated with expansion planned to fully maximise its potential. This acquisition fully aligns to the company’s NGL business growth strategy and further cements its North American-based subsidiary, Phoenix Park Trinidad and Tobago Energy Holdings Limited (PPTTEHL), as a key supplier of NGLs to customers in the markets it serves,” said TTNGL.
The company said the footprint of this facility allows for further asset expansion in the future and that the performance of its US business segment is expected to positively contribute to PPGPL’s future earnings potential.
TTNGL’s earnings per share for the half-year were TT$0.76 (2021 - TT$0.54), which represents a year-on-year increase of 40.7 per cent.
Based on the company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and its current cash flow position, the board of TTNGL has declared an interim dividend of $0.35 per share for 2022. This dividend is to be paid on September 14, 2022, to shareholders on the register of members as at 26 August 26, 2022.
Given TTNGL’s issued share capital of 116,100,000, according to the T&T Stock Exchange website, the company will pay a total of $40.635 million to its shareholders on September 14, 2022.
In providing a view on the company’s outlook, TTNGL’s board of directors said “it is confident that the outlook for PPGPL will remain positive as the investee company continues to focus on operating efficiencies and optimisation of commercial agreements despite the uncertainties of energy and commodity markets, both local and international.”
The company said this focus, together with continued favourable NGL prices, and PPGPL’s robust efforts to satisfy its customers and grow and retain its markets, will underpin the development of sustainable long-term shareholder value for TTNGL.
About TTNGL
TTNGL is a company that was set up by the Government to own the 39 per cent of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) that was acquired by the National Gas Company of T&T from ConocoPhillips in August 2013.
In February 2014, NGC transferred its 39 per cent shareholding into a newly formed entity – Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited (TTNGL).
TTNGL was formally listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange in October 2015, following its initial public offering (IPO).
PPGPL is an operating company in the natural gas sector that processes natural gas, fractionates and markets the extracted Natural Gas Liquids (NGL).
PPGPL’s facility is designed to process raw natural gas from the existing natural gas pipeline system and extract natural gas liquids contained therein. This process allows it to deliver cleaner gas, free of heavy hydrocarbons, to downstream petrochemical plants.
The NGLs are fractionated into three components: propane, butane and natural gasoline. Propane and butane are sold as Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas locally as well as to the Caribbean and Central American markets. Natural gasoline is marketed further afield.
PPGPL’s other shareholders are NGC NGL (51 per cent) and an investment consortium, Pan West Engineers and Constructors, LLC (10 per cent). Pan West is owned equally by the country’s leading institutional investors: National Enterprises Ltd, the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago and the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation.