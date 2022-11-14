GOVERNMENT has acquired three additional properties belonging to Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd (CLICO) in the last year, with the payments going to reduce of the company’s debt to the State.

In addition, CLICO was directed to transfer lands at Mausica Estate, Arima, to the Government for “an appropriate reduction in liabilities”.

The insurance company’s debt to the Government now stands at $1.24 billion.

This was revealed in the 43rd quarterly report of the Central Bank, which was filed in the High Court pursuant to Section 44 E(7) of the act, for the quarter which ended June 30, 2022. The report is also supposed to be laid in Parliament.