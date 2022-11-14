LOCAL natural gas liquids producer, TTNGL, yesterday reported an after-tax profit of $165.14 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is 23.1 per cent more than the $134.13 million the company recorded for the same period in 2021.
In his statement, newly appointed NGC group and TTNGL chairman, Dr Joseph Khan, noted that TTNGL’s upturn in profitability was directly related to the share of higher profit from its investment in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL).
The asset’s performance was buoyed by increased Mont Belvieu natural gas liquid (NGL) prices, which were 51.5 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period, the company said.
Notwithstanding, a slowdown in economic growth and constrained global supplies, energy commodity prices remained robust and continued to be influenced by the geopolitical fallout from the Russia/Ukraine war, according to TTNGL.
For the reporting period, NGL production from gas processing was lower by 3.7 per cent compared to 2021, due to lower gas volumes received at PPGPL for processing and lower natural gas liquids content in the gas stream.
Despite the lowered production, NGL sales volumes for the nine months were 13.2 per cent higher than in 2021. TTNGL explained that the increase in sales volumes resulted from a draw on inventory due to higher customer demand. These higher volumes benefitted from the robust NGL product prices during the period.
External forces were not the only factors contributing to PPGPL’s performance, the company said. Its North American-based subsidiary, Phoenix Park Trinidad and Tobago Energy Holdings Ltd (PPTTEHL), continues to integrate its operations and maintained its position as a key supplier of natural gas liquids to its customers in its North American markets, while actively managing the inherent business risks of the Company.
Performance from this business segment is expected to positively contribute to PPGPL’s future earnings potential.
The outlook for PPGPL and TTNGL remains positive despite the current volatility in NGL prices and lowered production volumes.
Khan said: “The company will continue to build its resilience by maintaining focus on strengthening its operational efficiencies, improving reliability of its facilities and deepening value creation initiatives to secure long-term profitability and sustainability. Our improved profitability is reflective of the intentional execution of our marketing strategy and deliberate efforts to expand the international footprint, managed by an astute leadership.”
TTNGL was incorporated on September 13, 2013 by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC) to enable the public to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to own an equity interest in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL).
Through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2015 and an Additional Public Offering (APO) in 2017, the public (individuals and institutions of Trinidad and Tobago) holds a 75 per cent equity interest in TTNGL, while NGC holds the remaining 25 per cent.