TTNGL shareholders want dividends paid in US dollars

SHAREHOLDERS of publicly-listed TTNGL yesterday again raised the issue of the company paying its dividends in US dollars as a means of boosting the market value of the share.
TTNGL is a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC).
At the company’s annual meeting, which was held at the ballroom of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, the issue was raised by TTNGL shareholder Charles De la Bastide, who pointed out that while the performance of the company in 2021 was very good, “at the end of the day, you have a share that is trading below its issue price, both the Initial Public Offering and the Additional Public Offering (APO) price.
“Something needs to be done,” said De la Bastide, adding, “The most important thing would be to pay those dividends in US dollars.”
He also pointed out that as a 39 per cent shareholder of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, TTNGL receives income in US dollars from the sale of cooking gas and natural gasoline by its parent company (PPGPL).
“All I am asking you to do is not convert your US dollars to TT dollars and give it to me (as dividends). Give me the US dollars. Give me as you get it,” De la Bastide said to applause from shareholders.
Responding to the shareholder, TTNGL’s interim chairman, Howard Dottin, said the last time the company approached the Ministry of Finance on the issue of paying US dollar dividends was Wednesday.
“I agree with your point, but maybe we may differ on what will move the price. My view is that when you look at companies in the US, in TTNGL’s line of business, they trade at a price to earnings (PE) ratio of 18 times earning. Our PE ratio using 2021 results, or the first quarter results, is 12, which is an indication that the TTNGL share price is understated.”
In his opening statement to the meeting, Dottin said: “With respect to shareholders receiving dividends in US dollars, there is no change in the status of this matter with no sanctioning of the approach from the Ministry of Finance.”
Dottin presided over the annual meeting following the resignation of previous chairman, Conrad Enill, on June 30, 2022. Enill took up the position of T&T’s High Commissioner to Guyana.
The issue was also raised by TTNGL shareholder, Gregory Cheung Keow, who wanted to know what is the company required to do to get approval to pay dividends in US dollars and what has it done.
In response, TTNGL’s chief financial officer, Sheldon Sylvester, said: “The fact is we need to get the sanction from the Ministry of Finance to proceed with the US dollar dividends. Our discussions thus far have not been successful and, at this stage, all we can do is to continue having those discussions.”
At TTNGL’s 2016 annual meeting, its second, shareholders of the company voted in favour of receiving their dividends either in TT dollars or US dollars.
The resolution that the shareholders were required to vote on stated: “Directors having amended the company’s By-Law No 1, as follows:
1. To allow for the payment of dividends in either TT dollars or US dollars, at the discretion of the directors, and
2. To align the By-Laws with the Articles of Incorporation, such amendments having been up-loaded to the company’s website, be confirmed.”
The resolution was unanimously passed at the annual meeting. As the 51 per cent shareholder of TTNGL, NGC would have voted for the resolution, which was placed in TTNGL’s 2016 annual report.