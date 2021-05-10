TTPost steps up security after drug discoveries

WITH two recent discoveries of drugs hidden in various items at the National Mail Centre in Piarco that were destined to be shipped abroad, the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) has updated its security policy.
As of yesterday, anyone utilising its courier and parcel post services to send documents and parcels overseas will be required to provide proof of identification.
In a media release issued on Friday evening, TTPost stated that, beginning tomorrow, all customers tendering packages for overseas shipment are required to provide its counter staff with a clear copy of a national identification in addition to the original for verification purposes.
“We know we can count on our valued customers to continue cooperating with TTPost in its effort to improve the services to the public.
“TTPost wishes to assure the public that the corporation will continue to enhance its security measures to protect the interest of all customers, mail items, as well as the reputation of the organisation,” the release stated.
The new measures come after Customs and Excise Division officers discovered a combined total of approximately nine kilogrammes of cocaine on two separate occasions within the past two weeks.
In the first instance, officers found close to $.3 million worth of cocaine concealed in a number of items including bottles of channa, car parts, speaker boxes, coconut milk sweets, benne balls and even fishing lines.
Days later, the officers came upon an even larger find at the location that was hidden in preserved fruits with an estimated street value of $5 million.
So far no one has been arrested in connection with the discoveries.