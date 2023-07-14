TTRA matter goes to Privy Council

THE Privy Council will have the final say on whether the government can legally implement Section 18 of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) Act.
Just three days after the local Appeal Court cleared the way for the State to do just that, yesterday the same panel of judges granted leave to customs officer Terrisa Dhoray to take her fight before the British law lords.
On Tuesday the panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Peter Rajkumar held in a 2-1 majority ruling that Dhoray’s challenge ought to be dismissed.
Bereaux and Mohammed had ruled against Dhoray, while Rajkumar dissented.
At 3 p.m., yesterday however, after hearing arguments from attorneys for Dhoray as well as the State, the panel granted permission to further appeal the matter at the apex court.
Dhoray had filed the appeal after High Court Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Perterson previously refused to grant an injunction preventing the State from implementing Section 18.
The reason for challenging the section was because Dhoray believed if it were to come into effect, from next month as planned, it would have the effect of placing the careers of public officers at the Board of Inland Revenue (IRD) and Customs and Excise (CED) in jeopardy.
This is because the TTRA is meant to replace both the IRD and CED.
Section 18 gives those officers the option of within just three months to decide their future of employment upon the operationalisation of the TTRA.
The options open to them are to voluntarily resign from the public service, accept a transfer to another public service or accept one to the TTRA.
Minutes after the Appeal Court granted leave yesterday, the Public Services Association (PSA) issued a media release stating it was clear government did not want the matter to go beyond the local court, or else its attorneys, led by Douglas Mendes, SC, would not have objected to the granting of leave as they did.
“The PSA had committed itself to taking this case to the highest court in the land from day one. We are of the firm view that the matter raises issues of great constitutional and public importance hence, the highest court in the land should pronounce on the serious issues we have raised,” stated the release.
It went on to add that the abolition of the BIR and CED and its replacement with the Revenue Authority “is a cataclysmic change.”
“These two institutions have served our country and people for over half a century since independence and cannot be abolished at the Government’s whim and fancy.
“The issue of political interference and control over public officers who are protected by the Constitution so that they can perform their duties in a professional and independent manner is a serious one,” it stated.
The Revenue Authority, the release claimed was liable to political manipulation and control and will therefore be detrimental to the public’s interest.
“It places too much power in the hands of (Finance) Minister Colm Imbert. The PSA will therefore stand its ground in this matter and will not rest until the highest Court has given its judgment.
“We have immediately instructed our attorneys, led by former AG, Anand Ramlogan, SC to file this appeal with the Privy Council and seek an urgent hearing so that the workers can be protected from this pernicious attempt by the Government to shove the TTRA down their throats. We stand in solidarity with the affected workers and commit ourselves to this struggle for justice,” the release stated.
Appearing alongside Ramlogan for Dhoray were attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial, Kent Samlal, Ganesh Saroop and Vishaal Siewsaran, while Simon de la Bastide appeared with Mendes for the State.