TTRA will close $20b tax gas

Senator Allyson West spent eight years at the Inland Revenue Division as its senior state counsel. She joined the Government as Minister in the Ministry of Finance Senator West after spending 13 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), where she rose to the position of partner and territory tax leader in the tax and corporate services department at PWC.
She is an attorney by training and served as senior member of the Law Association of T&T. By any definition, West is an expert on T&T’s taxation system.
Last Saturday, the Minister sat with Express journalist, Anthony Wilson, in an interview that took place just days before yesterday’s tabling for a second reading of the T&T Revenue Authority legislation.
Q: What would you estimate is the revenue gap in T&T?
A: There have been a few studies on this issue over several years. The earliest one identified a general tax gap in the vicinity of $5 billion.
One that was done about three years ago by a team led by UWI Professor Karl Theodore indicated that the tax gap with respect to corporation tax only was in the region of $15 billion. And the VAT gap exercise indicated that the VAT compliance gap was in the region of $3 billion. We have no idea how to assess accurately the revenue gap at the Customs and Excise Division. And so it would seem to me that the revenue gap in Trinidad and Tobago is at a minimum $20 billion. And when you look at that in the context of our GDP and our annual budget, you would see what a difference proper compliance can make to T&T
Q: If you are close to being correct, why hasn’t the Government placed the Revenue Authority legislation on the frontburner?
A: It was on the frontburner. I was brought into the Government to deal with the Revenue Authority. But because it requires a special majority, we needed to go through the process of trying to persuade the Opposition, who will influence the passage of the legislation, how important it was. It was not our desire to take this long to bring it here, but the process required us to do certain things—like send the bill to a joint select committee of Parliament— which took time.
Q: I am particularly interested in the issue of tax evasion and how T&T’s economy facilitates people not paying taxes. Take for example the doctors in private practise who would only accept cash or the teachers who make thousands of dollars a year from extra lessons or landlords who only take cash from their tenants. It seems to me that part of the issue with tax collection is that a big part of this economy runs on cash and you saw that in December when the Government demonetised the paper-based $100 note. Would you not agree that part of this country’s tax collection problem is the pervasiveness of cash?
A: Definitely it is. That is deliberate. The doctors, for example, they know why they do not want a cashpoint or credit card machine in their offices because that carries a record. There is one country, I can’t remember which one, that has moved to being a cashless society and unless we catch up with that we are going to continue to have challenges in tax administration among other things.
Cash also fuels crime and because of the lack of accountability it is easy to carry out transactions under the table with cash. Yes, I understand people’s concerns about banks, but we do need to move towards a cashless society. It is amazing how many people are very comfortable doing business over the Internet, but have no desire to deal with electronic transactions when they are doing local business. It’s a double approach, which is a bit hypocritical because a lot of it is to protect and hide transactions.
Q: How is the Revenue Authority structure going to capture the evasion of taxes that comes from the cash economy?
A: There are ways to do it that require more effective enforcement. For example, when I was at the VAT office decades ago, one of the things we do is we would go to whatever was the big show at the time, stand outside and count the people who were going in. You know the cost of the tickets and you know the number of people who went into the fete. So you arrive at the approximate value of the income generated. And you raise an assessment. We have done those things in the past.
Q: Why did we stop?
A: That is an excellent question. The argument I am sure you would get from the current tax administrators is that they do not have the resources to do it.
Q: And what would be the response to that?
A: I think it is the prioritisation of the approach to the resources that would give you a better impact. I think that is where the problem is: how resources are allocated because if you speak with taxpayers, there are several of them who would tell you that they get audited by Inland Revenue every year. These are compliant taxpayers, who the revenue authorities raise the same issues every year. Whereas there are other income earners who have never seen Inland Revenue. Why aren’t we looking at the doctors?
Q: When the Government raises these issues with the Board of Inland Revenue, what is their response? Is it only a resources issue?
A: Yes or they would also tell us that they are looking into it. But because there has to be a line between the detailed information of an individual’s tax payments and what the Government can have access to, there is no way we can confirm that yes, they have actually gone in and looked at Dr X or Mr Y or various landlords.
Q: I had cause to look at the Income Tax Act recently and it struck me that that legislation gives the tax administrators huge powers. Why isn’t the tax enforcement in this country much more robust than it is.
A: I am assuming that that is a rhetorical question (laughs). Because if you look at the legislation the board does have significant powers and if there was a will, a proper structure, proper processes and approaches, we could have a much higher level of compliance.
In addition to that, anybody involved in tax administration would tell you that tax administration works best when there is a high level of voluntary compliance. That requires a proper and efficient working system.