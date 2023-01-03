TTSEC fines WASA $2.90m

THE Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) imposed fines of $2.90 million on the Water and Sewerage Authority in December for contravening four sections of the Securities Act.
The four fines—which are dated December 19, 2022 and total $2,909,400—will further deepen the financial woes of the heavily subsidised utility.
The TTSEC—which is chaired by Enid Zephyrine, a senior public servant in the Ministry of Finance—imposed the following fines on WASA:
• $1,472,800—For contravening Section 63(a) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago & By-Law 47(c) of the Securities (General) By-Laws, 2015;
Section 63 of the Securities Act states: “A reporting issuer shall, within the prescribed period, after the end of its financial year—
(a) file with the Commission, a copy of its annual report containing the prescribed information;
By-Law 47 (c) requires that for the purpose of section 63(a) of the Act, an annual report of a reporting issuer shall “be filed with the Commission annually within 120 days of the financial year end of the reporting issuer.”
The TTSEC determined that WASA had filed its annual reports for the financial years ended September 30 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 past the respective due dates.
The Commission also found that WASA failed to file its annual reports for 2019, 2020 and 2021 by June 30, 2022.
According to the TTSEC, WASA acknowledged that it was in contravention of Section 63(a) and entered into a settlement agreement with the staff of the Commission;
• $1,139,600—For the contravention of section 65(1) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and By-Law 48(1) of the Securities (General) By-Laws.
Section 65(1) of the Securities Act requires all reporting issuers to prepare and file with the Commission annually, comparative financial statements relating separately to:
(a) the period that commenced on the date of incorporation or organization and ended as of the close of the first financial year or, if the reporting issuer has completed a financial year, the last financial year; and
(b) the period covered by the financial year immediately preceding the last financial year, if any, made up and certified as prescribed and prepared in accordance with financial reporting standards.
By-Law 48 (1) states: “For the purposes of section 65 (1) of the Act, the annual comparative financial statements of a reporting issuer shall be audited and shall be filed with the Commission annually within 90 days of the financial year end of the reporting issuer.”
This fine also pertained to late submission of financial reports.
• $40,200—For the contravention of Section 56(4) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and By-Law 53 (3) of the Securities (General) By-Laws, 2015.
Section 56 of the Securities Act deals with the application by a reporting issuer for registration, renewal or reinstatement of registration.
Section 56(1) states that such registrations “shall be made in writing in the prescribed form and shall be accompanied by the prescribed fee and such other prescribed documents or information requested by the Commission.”
Section 56 (4), for which WASA was fined, states: “Subject to the By-laws, an applicant under this Part or a registrant shall provide the Commission notice in writing of the occurrence of any prescribed event within the prescribed period.”
By-Law 53 deals generally with the requirement for reporting issuers to notify the Commission about material changes, including “the hiring, resignation, dismissal, or retirement of a senior officer, designated person, registered representative or an individual in charge of the operations of any branch office of the registrant.”
The stipulations also include notification of the Commission regarding “the repayment or maturity of, or default of payment on, any security issued by the reporting issuer other than a reporting issuer that is a collective investment scheme.”
By-Law 53 (3), for which WASA was fined, states: ”For registrants registered under section 61(1) of the Act, the prescribed time for notifications to be sent to the Commission in accordance with section 56(4) of the Act shall be fourteen days from the date of the occurrence of the prescribed event, unless the Commission specifies otherwise.”
• $256,800—For the contravention of Sections 64(1)(a), (b) and (c) of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Section 64 (1) (a), (b) and (c) 64. (1) deals with the timely disclosure of material changes, requiring reporting issuers to file with the Commission within three days, the occurrence of the material change and within seven days publish a notice in two daily newspapers outlining the material change. Reporting issuers are also required to file a copy of the material change notice with the Commission within seven days of its occurrence.
Gonzales on WASA
In a preliminary comment on the issue of the TTSEC’s imposition of fines on WASA, Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, said: “I am advised that this occurred as a result of previous boards not filing their audited financial statements in a timely manner.
“This was recognised as a serious issue in the Cabinet-appointed committee report in 2020. As a result, the present board made efforts to address this specific issue as part of the transformation process and will be completing all outstanding audited financials in this current year.
“It will be the first time in decades that WASA will be up-to-date in the filing of audited financials in a timely manner.
“I personally wish to commend the current board for this great effort to bring the Authority to a stage where it is compliant with the timely filing of financial statements.”
WASA chairman, Ravindra Nanga, told Express Business on Monday: “We are putting a response together a and I will revert to you once I get the information.
Nanga was reappointed as the chairman of WASA on December 9, 2022, for a period of two years.
He leads a board of commissioner that comprises:
• Alston Fournillier—deputy chairman
• Acherson Wells—commissioner
• Joel Edwards—commissioner
• Beverly Khan—commissioner
• Carol Austin—commissioner
• Celeste Jules—commissioner
• Allister Bandoo—commsioner
• Colin Bartholemew—commissioner