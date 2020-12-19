TTSEC gets new board

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert is blaming public servants for the eight-month delay in the appointment of the board of Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC).
Speaking at a news conference at his office on Friday, Imbert said: “We now have a full board at the Securities and Exchange Commission. There were some administrative issues within the public service—and I am not going into any great detail on this—but I just want to say that the only people who get asked to account for things in Trinidad and Tobago are the politicians.
“Quite often there are issues within the public service, where mistakes are made by public servants, who are anonymous. And the politicians get the blame.
“I am happy to say that the administrative issues have been resolved and we have the instruments of appointment for a full board of the Securities and Exchange Commission.”
Asked if the Ministry of Finance was aware that the TTSEC was without either a board or a substantive CEO, an officer at the ministry told the September 9, 2020 edition of the Express Business magazine: “There is a Cabinet-appointed board, but the process is waiting on instruments from the President.”
In the same publication, communications advisor to President Paula-Mae Weekes, Cheryl Lala, said the instruments of appointmentfor the new TTSEC board had been received by the Office of the President. But the instruments were sent back to the Cabinet secretariat because they contained “a few errors”.
The Commission, which regulates the securities industry in T&T, has been without a board since April 24, 2020, when the term of office of the previous board ended. That would make it nearly eight months the TTSEC has been without a board.
The previous board of the TTSEC was headed by Law Association of Trnidad and Tobago president, Douglas Mendes SC.
The current board of the TTSEC comprises:
• Chair - Enid Zephyrine (director, economic management at the Ministry of Finance)
• Deputy chair - Imtiaz Hosein (chartered accountant)
• Commissioner - Marie Borely (Central Bank senior manager)
• Commissioner - Anthony Joseph
• Commissioner - Anthony Bullock (attorney-at-law)
Zephyrine was the deputy chair of the previous board.
Section 10 (1) of the Securities Act states: ‘...the Commission shall consist of no more than nine nor fewer than five individuals, including:
(a) an attorney-at-law of at least ten years standing; and
(b) a senior officer from the Ministry (of Finance).’
An official of the TTSEC told Express Business in September that “the Commission’s operations continue as usual and matters which require the Board’s approval/resolution will be held until the appointment of a new Board.”
Section 8 of the 2012 Securities Act, allows the Commission’s board to delegate any responsibility, power or function conferred on it by the Act to any Commissioner, senior officer of the Commission; or self-regulatory organisation registered under the Act.
Speaking in November, a securities expert said under delegated powers the staff/acting CEO can approve routine matters, including:
• Registration and termination of
registrants and registered
representatives;
• Prospectus-exempt securities;
•Revision and renewal of
registrations and compliance officers of registrants;
• Solicitations under certain
conditions;
• Press releases;
• Substantial shareholders;
• Branch offices of registrants;
• Sponsored broker-dealers and sponsored investment advisors (appointment and removal); and
• Material change disclosures.”
But the securities expert said the responsibilities that have not been delegated to the staff of the Commission, include:
1) Approval of applications for registration of securities that are not prospectus-exempted. This would include all collective investment schemes/mutual funds and all public issues that are not direct Government issues (which are deemed to be exempted)
2) The ability of the Commission to hold hearings is on hold pending commissioning of the Board since the Board Commissioners populate the various hearing and settlement panels. The Commission therefore is unable to pursue contraventions or appeal matters to conclusion at present.
3) The board approves the Commission’s capital expenditure and tendering process above a particular $ amount, therefore such activity is currently on hold.
4) The board interviews and approves the CEO (subject to veto by the Minister) therefore the process of CEO appointment is on hold.
Minister approves CEO
The TTSEC has also been without a substantive CEO since the beginning of August. The Commission’s previous CEO, Hadyn Gittens, left the job on July 31, 2020 at the end of his three-year term.
Concerning the transition after the end Gittens’ contract, the Commission said: ‘When the contract of Mr Hadyn Gittens expired, Ms Lystra Lucillio, who holds the substantive position of deputy CEO, was appointed to act in the position of Chief Executive Officer, with the approval of the Minister of Finance, effective August 2, 2020.”
With respect to the appointment of a substantive CEO, section 22 of the Securities Act states:
“22. (1) The Commission may, with the approval of the Minister, appoint its chief executive officer who shall not be a Commissioner;
(2) The Minister shall approve the terms and conditions of appointment of the chief executive officer; and
(3) The chief executive officer shall perform such functions as may be conferred on him by the Commission....
(3A) The chief executive officer is subject to the direction of the Commission and is responsible to the Commission for the execution of its policy and management of its affairs.