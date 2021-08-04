The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) yesterday launched a new mobile app that makes it much easier to report investment scams and make complaints about dodgy investment practices.
Delivering the feature address at the launch of the mobile investor protection app, acting TTSEC CEO Lystra Lucillio said last year in the midst of the pandemic, they saw an increase in the number of Ponzi/pyramid type financial scams being reported in the news and circulating on social media.
Lucillio indicated that the app was first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago and among securities regulators in the region. She said the securities regulator saw the need for it in order to improve the ease with which investors can submit complaints and members of the public can submit tips or report scams.
“The TTSEC is leveraging the use of technology to become more responsive to the needs of the market, investors and the public when engaging with us. One of our fundamental duties is to protect individuals from fraudulent financial transactions.
“During challenging financial times, money-making scams become more prevalent; and therefore, we must work harder to ensure that individuals are made aware of what exists, what to look out for, who to complain to or where to send a tip,” she said.
Lucillio noted that through the app, members of the public can submit documents, images, video and audio files directly from a smart device. The app will also allow for timely dissemination of investor alerts and useful information to the public.
Also speaking at the launch was Financial Services Ombudsman at the Central Bank, Dominic Stoddard, who said the economic impact of the pandemic means slower economic growth as is the case in many countries and unemployment has increased and there is a noticeable reduction of personal disposable income for a significant proportion of the population.
“While many individuals are preoccupied with a slew of coping strategies, sadly, there are many others concocting schemes and other dubious arrangements to defraud ordinary citizens of the little that they have with promises of fantastic returns that are wholly misaligned with the economic realities of the country.”
According to Stoddard, investment fraud is way too common in this age of abundant information, and while many may think it is a low-frequency high impact event, the reality is that it occurs far more frequent than the public think.
“What makes this happen in many instances is asymmetric information between buyers and sellers of investment products. The purveyors of fraud, cons and scams often propose something enticing to the retail investor, knowing that there is limited opportunity to quickly verify the veracity of what is being offered. This app is but one more way in which potential investors can do their due diligence, something consistently reinforced in financial literacy and investor education sessions,” he added.
Key features of the app include:
• in app complaints online form
• submission of a tip in the form of documents, images, videos and audio files
• live interactive chatbot – ‘Investobot’ – to aid in navigating the app
• quick access to the list of registered registrants
• quick access to the list of registered securities/investments
• daily investor updates and helpful guidance, and
• investment fraud awareness which focuses on the different types of scams that exists locally, eg pyramid schemes.
The app will be available for download via Google Play and the Apple Store.