TTSEC marks 25 years as regulator

T&T Securities and Exchange Commission
This year, 2022, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) will commemorate 25 years in operation as regulator of the local securities industry. This is a significant milestone for the TTSEC, one that is characterised by major achievements and the steady growth of the market, which today is worth more than TT$305 billion.
The TTSEC is an autonomous body established by an Act of Parliament. On April 25th, 1997, the Securities Industry Act (SIA) 1995 was proclaimed establishing the TTSEC.
Chaired by Carlton Robinson, the Board of Commissioners, was appointed shortly thereafter with the first meeting taking place on May 2nd, 1997. Other members of the Board were: Ian Bertrand, Monica Clement and Fyard Hosein.
At that time, the office of the TTSEC was located at 23A Chacon Street, Port of Spain, and there was a mere two employees. In July 2000, the TTSEC relocated to the 12th Floor, Central Bank Tower and more recently, in July 2019, to Tower D, International Waterfront Centre. The SIA was subsequently repealed and replaced by the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02 (SA 2012), of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which came into operation on December 31st, 2012. Under our current legislation, the TTSEC is mandated to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices; foster fair and efficient securities markets; build confidence in the securities industry in Trinidad and Tobago; and to reduce systemic risk.
This duty is discharged through the following functions: the registration of all entities and securities in the industry; the conduct of inspections to ensure compliance with the SA 2012 and other relevant legislation; market surveillance which involves monitoring the actions of registered and non-registered entities; the receipt and processing of investor complaints; enforcement action for breaches of the SA 2012 and any other enforceable legislation; ensuring compliance of AML/CFT legislation and the promotion of education to the public on the securities industry and investing—its risks and benefits.
The TTSEC is also a quasi-judicial body, which means that the TTSEC has been given powers, through the SA 2012, to conduct investigations and hold hearings.
As it pertains to our mandate for investor protection, there are multiple avenues utilised by the TTSEC to combat investment fraud. This is achieved through registration; inspections; market surveillance and enforcement action, which serves as a deterrent; and investor education, to harden the public’s susceptibility to investment fraud.
From 2016-2021, TT$31,464,200 million in administrative fines were issued.
A few selected milestone achievements:
2005 — Investor Education programme launched aimed at promoting a better understanding of investing in capital market is launched.
2008 — Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) Guidelines introduced.
2012 — Sales and Repurchase Agreements Guidelines went into effect.
—The Securities Act Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago, which repealed and replaced the SIA 1995, became law.
2013 — Trinidad and Tobago, through the TTSEC, signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Consultation and Cooperation and the exchange of Information (MMoU) and became a full signatory to the International Organization of Securities Commission’s (IOSCO’s).
2015 — The Securities (General) By-Laws passed in Parliament.
2016 — Micro and Macro-Prudential Reporting Framework (MMRF) launched to assist the TTSEC in monitoring the financial health, soundness and stability of the securities sector.
2018 — Securities Market Bulletin, to provide analysis on key market indicators in the local industry, launched.
—Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT) Guidelines revised.
2019 — Investor Quest TT, an online investing gaming platform aimed at providing investors with experience with investing in a simulated virtual environment, launched.
2020 — EASi, Electronically Advanced Submission interface platform implemented enabling electronic filings.
2021 — Investor Protection Mobile Application (IPA) launched to combat fraud and investment scams.
This application remains one of only three such applications in use among IOSCO member organisations internationally.
In terms of what’s ahead, the TTSEC has a heavy legislative agenda and among the key items are the Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) By-Laws 2022; Tax Information Exchange Agreement Act (TIEAA) Guidelines; Portfolio Manager By-Laws; AML-CFT Amendments and Revisions to Repos Legislation.
The TTSEC continues to foster the development of the securities market by placing strategic focus on financial technology or fintech. In this regard, the TTSEC is currently collaborating with other supervisory authorities, in the administration of regulatory tools, to bring about the effective regulation of fintech products and services within our jurisdiction.
As a regulator, we are also focused on reducing systemic risks by implementing a risk-based approach to supervision.
This includes the conduct of annual stress testing, financial stability monitoring of collective investment schemes and conducting sector wide risk assessments.
The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission continues to fulfil its mandate to regulate, protect and grow the local capital market and remain committed to our watchwords, ‘You Invest, We Protect, Everyone Benefits’.
