TTSEC still without a board

UNRESOLVED issues between the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President continue to hamper the appointment of a board for the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission. And the non-appointment of the commissioners for the regulator of the local securities industry is slowing down the roll out of new mutual funds, preventing the appointment of a substantive chief executive and may stall ongoing investigations by the body from progressing to hearings.
In a September 9, 2020 article, the Express Business reported that the term of the previous board had expired on April 24, 2020. That board was chaired by senior counsel Douglas Mendes, who is also president of the Law Association of T&T. The other commissioners were deputy chair Enid Zephyrine, who is a director in the Ministry of Finance; commissioner Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance; commissioner Imtiaz Hosein, an accountant; commissioner Patrick Solomon, who is senior adviser at the Central Bank and commissioner Elaine Green, an attorney at law. Of the six former commissioners, three were public officers.
The recommendations for the appointments to the board of the Commission come from the Ministry of Finance. The recommendations from the ministry are then reduced to a Cabinet Note and the approved Note is sent to the Office of the President, which issues the instruments of appointment.
In September, an official of the Ministry of Finance said: “There is Cabinet-appointed board, but the process is waiting on instruments from the President.”
A staffer at the Office of the President said the instruments of appointment for the new TTSEC board had been received by the Office of the President. But the instruments were sent back to the Cabinet secretariat because they contained “a few errors.”
The Commission may, by order, Section 8 of the Securities Act (2012) allows the board of commissioners to delegate any responsibility, power or function conferred on it by the Act to any: commissioner; senior officer of the Commission; or self-regulatory organisation registered under this Act.
The law stipulates that the TTSEC board shall not delegate its power to make by-laws and to hear appeals (under S160 of the Act) to any senior officer, which is defined in the law as a person holding or acting in the office of CEO, deputy CEO, general counsel or director chief executive officer.
A securities analyst told Express Business that under the delegated powers, the staff led by the acting CEO can approve routine matters, such as: the registration and termination of registrants; prospectus-exempt securities; revise and renew registrations; compliance officers of registrants; solicitations under certain conditions; press releases; substantial shareholders; branch offices of registrants; sponsored broker-dealers and sponsored investment advisors (appointment and removal) and material change disclosures.
But the following issues have not been previously delegated by the TTSEC board and are not possible without a newly constituted board:
• Approval of applications for registration of securities that are not prospectus-exempted, which would include all collective investment schemes/mutual funds and all public Issues that are not direct Government issues (which are deemed to be exempted);
• The ability of the Commission to hold hearings is on hold pending commissioning of the Board since the commissioners are the members of the various hearing and settlement Panels;
• This means while the TTSEC staff may investigate securities contraventions, those issues cannot be progressed to the hearing stage or can the staff deal with appeal matters;
• The legislative programme of the TTSEC is currently on hold since only the board of the Commission is empowered to approve draft and final pieces of legislation prior to submission to the Minister;
• The Board approves the TTSEC’s capital expenditure and tendering process above a particular $ amount, therefore such activity is currently on hold.
• The Board interviews and approves the CEO (subject to veto by the Minister) therefore the process of CEO appointment is on hold.
Asked about investigations, the securities analyst said the hearings and settlements panels will only need to step in if the contravention fine is contested, not paid or a reduced settlement sum is negotiated with Staff. These panels will review, consider and approve (or not) the action of the Commission.
If there is no issue with the payment of the fine, staff will collect payment and continue to monitor in the event of recurrence.
Staff can and will continue to conduct investigations where warranted, but, as indicated, where investigations lead to enforcement action and ensuing hearings and, possibly, settlement negotiations, the Commission’s hands are tied in the absence of board hearing and settlement committees.