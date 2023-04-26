Express Business Filler #1

The Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) has welcomed the full proclamation of the “long outstanding” Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015.

“Curtailing the tide of corruption is no easy feat, but this is certainly a move in the right direction towards good governance, transparency and accountability in public expenditure,” TTTI said in a statement yesterday.

The organisation commended the “many civil society actors who kept advocating and lobbying for the full proclamation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015”.

The TTTI also extended thanks to former regulator Moonilal Lalchan and the Office of the Procurement Regulator for implementing the necessary systems and providing training for all parties involved, including the public sector.

“TTTI anticipates that the full proclamation of this act will positively affect Trinidad and Tobago’s score on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI),” it said.

“Great urgency must be adopted in the fight against corruption, thus TTTI hopes that other key anti-corruption legislation including The Whistleblower Protection Bill and campaign finance legislation will be brought to Parliament, passed and implemented in a timely manner.”

