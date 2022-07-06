The National Financial Literacy Survey report, conducted by the Central Bank, has revealed that earnings in two out of three households in T&T may have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The survey, which was conducted between 2021 and 2022, sampled 1,090 adults, 151 students and 160 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) via online and telephone interviews.
Presenting the 2022 survey results virtually yesterday, Central Bank’s Financial Services Ombudsman, Dominic Stoddard, gave a breakdown that 39 per cent of those surveyed lived in households in which earnings were reduced, while those impacted by temporary job loss stood at 24 per cent. Some 20 per cent of those surveyed were impacted by permanent job loss, and persons unaffected by the pandemic stood at 45 per cent.
Stoddard said some of the key findings of the report showed 50 per cent were not satisfied with their current financial situation, 27 per cent stated they had too much debt, 29 per cent said they were just getting by financially and 29 per cent said they had no money left over at the end of the month.
He noted the survey uncovered that 35 per cent of adult respondents have fallen victim to financial fraud, while 19 per cent have participated in what turned out to be a pyramid scheme. Some 43 per cent said they have never experienced financial fraud.
With respect to the lowest financial literacy scores, he identified that the age bracket was between 18 and 24 years old, and they were generally of the lower socioeconomic group. “While persons with the highest financial literacy scores were over 35 years of age, fell into a higher socioeconomic group and had a tertiary level education,” Stoddard said.
He explained that being financially literate is important, and the pandemic has made people more aware of the programme being offered by the Central Bank on basic financial tools that are needed.