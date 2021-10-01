UDeCOTT sends unvaccinated worker on leave

AN unvaccinated accountant at the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) is now facing the effects of not taking the jab, as she will soon be placed on no-pay leave due to the company’s policy.
Crystal Edwards did a video posted to social media yesterday, in which she explained that she was called into a meeting on Thursday, at which management told her that as of yesterday, unvaccinated workers would not be allowed into the head office building, located on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, unless they present a negative PCR test.
In the seven-minute video, the worker showed that she was attempting to enter the building, but was told by the security that unvaccinated workers are not allowed on the premises without presenting a negative PCR test.
When the Express contacted Edwards, she said management told her they would use the remaining one-week vacation she has, and after that it would be then documented as no-pay leave.
“This is totally unfair and, to make things worse, UDeCOTT has not documented this to me. It was just done verbally in a meeting. It’s not that I do not want to take the vaccine, but I have health issues and one of my family members developed issues after taking the vaccine, so I would like to do further research and not be forced into anything.”
The employee of ten years also indicated that she is refusing to do the PCR test every fortnight, as she claims after her diligent research it was revealed that the antigen test is cancerous.
“I have been perfectly healthy all my life and I’m not going to place my body at risk for any company. I know the victimising game will soon be coming, but I’m very prepared for it and ready to go to the Industrial Court to thrash this out, as the Government has not made vaccination mandatory. So then why is this State-owned company forcing us?” the concerned worker said.
Edward noted that working from home is not an option for her, due to her functions as an accountant. She also said UDeCOTT is not in favour of people working from home.
She claimed, as a result of the company not being unionised, workers are being forced into taking the vaccine or they face no-pay leave like her.
A UDeCOTT official told the Express that 92 per cent of their work force is vaccinated, and the 20 employees who are not will be placed at their Parkade Office on Richmond Street.
On August 30, the company held general staff conferences about their vaccination policy, which took effect from yesterday.
“In accordance with UDeCOTT’s duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of known hazards, we are adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our customers and visitors and the community at large from the extremely infectious Covid-19,” a letter from the divisional manager of Human Resources stated.
Responding to questions on the issue last night, UDeCOTT chairman Noel Garcia said he is in Tobago and was unable to comment because he did not have the facts surrounding the matter.