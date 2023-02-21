UDeCOTT to build new headquarters

An internal devaluation is not enough for Trinidad and Tobago to increase its external competitiveness and unless the issue of spiralling crime and better use of Venezuelan labour are addressed we will continue to face the foreign exchange challenges, says professor of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Dr Roger Hosein.

In responding to the January economic bulletin from the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), Prof Hosein told the Express Business that the internal devaluation did not produce a sharp increase in T&T’s external competitiveness.