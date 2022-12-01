Unacceptable, say business leaders
Scanners not working at PoS port...
As MSC Cruise Liners moves to be more energy efficient it would soon be incorporating LNG in…
bpTT has announced that Cassia C development has safely delivered the first gas.
AS several communities across the country are still reeling from flooding, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), and business groups, have joined the flood relief drive.
SATT said yesterday it is co-ordinating its relief effort with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), municipal corporations and various NGOs.
In addition to food, it said basic medical supplies, hygiene products, detergents and sanitising products will also be provided where possible.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is proposing stiff rate increases over the next five years as the utility seeks to become more efficient and pay off its almost $2 billion debt.
T&TEC’s proposed rate increases, which are watermarked DRAFT, are contained in its business plan for the period 2022 to 2026, which was submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) earlier this year. The RIC was established in 2000 to regulate the cost and service quality of four utilities, comprising T&TEC, the Water and Sewerage Authority, PowerGen and Trinity Power.
For residential customers, T&TEC is proposing rate increases of between 40 to 65.75 per cent in the price of electricity over the five-year period.
ARE you thinking about preparing a will, but are reluctant to go through with the exercise because of the expense, time and hassle?
Aliyah Hamel-Smith, who is the founder and managing director of ExeQtrust Ltd (EQ), earlier this month launched an app that is located on what she says is the first comprehensive and customisable online portal for will generation in T&T.
The EQ will app allows an individual to go to the company’s website, exeqtrust.com, create a user account in which details of assets are itemised as well as instructions on who should inherit those assets. Documents such as property deeds are placed in a dropbox, access to which is limited to the client and the administrator account of the website and app.