UNC banks on tourism to transform Tobago’s economy

The United National Congress (UNC) says it has a five-year economic transformation plan for Tobago, which it believes can make the sister island a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) and a destination paradise.
Opposition Senator Jearlean John, a UNC deputy political leader, told Express Business in a telephone interview, that Tobago has untapped resources and any development of the island must be anchored by its people and natural beauty.
She said this will ensure that aspirational Tobagonians can leverage the opportunities presented to the Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) to facilitate the creation of good-paying, diverse jobs, created by an engaged and vibrant private sector.
The next general election is constitutionally due in 2025 and according to John, the UNC has a plan as well as the willpower to transform Tobago.
“I grew up as a child in Charlotteville, which incidentally, has always been described in travel magazines as picturesque and idyllic. Charlotteville is undisputedly the most beautiful village in Tobago, however in an island as stunningly beautiful as Tobago, every Tobagonian can justifiably claim the same for their village,” she revealed.
The UNC’s Deputy Political Leader added, “Tobago comes stacked with contrasts, beaches so calm, you believe you can walk on the water, others just possess sufficient buoyancy for those who wish to surf, others present a contrast based on the time of year. Supported by the famous Main Ridge which forms the spine of winding roads leading to another breathtakingly beautiful village.”
John said a UNC government would develop the tourism potential of Tobago.
According to John, the sister isle is endowed with all the elements to make it a destination paradise, from the beaches, coves, reefs, and history to the breathtaking Main Ridge forest reserve, but she posits that tourism is dying on the island.
“Tourism, the mainstay of Tobago’s economy, is in crisis. Passenger arrivals have dropped sharply, occupancy rates have fallen dramatically, and several tourism-related loans have gone into default,” she said.
John assured that a UNC government will resuscitate Tobago and move away from the “outdated thinking” of the PNM Government and focus on what makes Tobago unique: its developed yet semi-rustic idyllic environment- rather than just sun, sand, and sea.
This, she said, offers opportunities for a competitive Tobago in several niche markets such as ecotourism, diving and water sports, festivals/events and cultural attractions, weddings and honeymoons, historical sites, and health tourism.
John told the Express Business that a UNC government will first consult with the people of Tobago and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and all stakeholders before implementing any plan.
Some of these plans include inviting, through proper procurement, private sector investors to build and/or manage the first locally-branded hotel resort in Tobago.
She said the UNC will also invite international investors to establish an international cruise ship/marina complex in Plymouth.
This project, she explained, could attract larger cruise liners such as Royal Dutch Caribbean and Carnival to the shores of Tobago, boosting tourist arrivals and demand for local goods and services.
She said Plymouth is well suited to hosting a cruise ship marina complex, which will have fuel bunkering services, shopping, and entertainment, with local content to promote the Tobago brand.
John insisted that the UNC’s plan is to designate Tobago as a duty-free port which she hopes will boost consumerism.
A UNC government, she said, will further establish a proper rescue and rebuild loan programme for Tobago hoteliers.
“We will restrict the loan guarantee programme administered by the Tobago Tourism Development Fund into a proper rescue and rebuild programme,” she said.
“We will recapitalise the Tobago Tourism Development Fund, provide a higher interest rate subsidy, and extend the loan maturities,” John added.
She promised a UNC government would develop northeast Tobago as an eco-tourism destination.
According to John, the flora and fauna at Charlotteville, Speyside, and the Main Ridge Forest Reserve have considerable potential for the private sector to develop the northeast Tobago product further, while at the same time protecting the environment.
She said the product could include eco-lodges, a biological research institute, and a revival of the agricultural base, especially cocoa production.
John said the UNC’s vision is to also develop a “Tobago Creative Arts Street” to showcase the talent of the people and boost tourism.
Hoteliers, she said, will be given support and a UNC government will work towards investing in local hoteliers for high-standard, quality guest houses, apartments, and hotels.
She said there will be plans to increase and improve training for hotelier staff for optimum service delivery and also focus on in-service training for students at the THTI in Tobago.
Tobago restaurants, John insisted, should be world-class and premium while maintaining a local context.
John said a UNC government would also work with the people to expand and enhance the Tobago Heritage Festival, securing its recognition and place in the global festival space and hosting an annual food festival.
“We will support a renewed Tobago tourism thrust with our commitment to a fully functioning and operationally efficient seabridge and equally reliable and dependable air bridge and adequate security and protection for tourists,” she said.
“We expect that within a five-year term, these initiatives in the tourism sector will create 10,000 new jobs, generate an additional US$450 million in foreign exchange, obtain US$750 million in FDI inflow, and increase tourist arrivals to 200,000 persons,” said John.
A former minister of works in the Basdeo Panday-led government, John said a UNC government will also place attention on the creation of Tobago-based and THA-owned State enterprises for strategic operations on the island.
She said this will create the opportunity for two things, namely:
1) Increased income generation on the island that would be available to the THA via dividends from the State-owned companies.
2) High-level job creation due to companies being headquartered in Tobago.
She said Tobago as an economic zone loses much intellectual capital as persons move up in national organisations and relocate to Trinidad where the companies are headquartered, from National Petroleum (NP), to the National Gas Company Limited (NGC), First Citizens or even the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company Limited ( TTMF).
She said the creation of Tobago-based State entities under the THA will help in the retention of highly skilled human resources on the island.
John noted that there has been an arm of the Central Statistical Office operating in Tobago for a considerable time and in collaboration with THA there have been publications of Tobago-centric data.
“There exists the need to reflect these statistics in national economic assessments and annual budget exercises at the Parliament. Much of the data can be made available, where there are gaps, the government will resource the relevant agencies to support the CSO in this regard,” she said.
This, John added, will give policymakers across the board a real-time appreciation of the impact of each major economic indicator in the Tobago space, from inflation, which she noted is typically higher than in Trinidad, unemployment, output in agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors of business activity and taxes collected.
John ended, “If it is measured it can be managed. The incoming UNC-led government will commit to ensuring Tobago’s development agenda is supported with rich economic data for all relevant economic indicators.”