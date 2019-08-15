UNC questions Heritage CEO’s sick leave

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Petroleum Company Mike Wylie has taken leave of absence from the job on medical grounds. This was confirmed by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Company (TPH) Wilfred Espinet, who said the CEO was on sick leave.
Wylie’s absence from the job was questioned in a statement issued yesterday by Opposition Member of Parliament David Lee, who said the Minister of Energy needed to inform the population as to the whereabouts, health and fitness for office of Wylie.