Express Business Filler #1

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Petroleum Company Mike Wylie has taken leave of absence from the job on medical grounds. This was confirmed by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Company (TPH) Wilfred Espinet, who said the CEO was on sick leave.

Wylie’s absence from the job was questioned in a statement issued yesterday by Opposition Member of Parliament David Lee, who said the Minister of Energy needed to inform the population as to the whereabouts, health and fitness for office of Wylie.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC questions Heritage CEO’s sick leave

UNC questions Heritage CEO’s sick leave

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Petroleum Company Mike Wylie has taken leave of absence from the job on medical grounds. This was confirmed by chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Company (TPH) Wilfred Espinet, who said the CEO was on sick leave.

Starfish planning renovation, 200 new rooms

Starfish planning renovation, 200 new rooms

SUNWING Travel Group, the Toronto, Canada-headquartered tour operator, is proposing to invest at least US$100 million ($680 million) in Tobago to create a 325-room, all-inclusive resort in the location on Courland Bay on Tobago’s east coast, which was once occupied by Turtle Beach Resort.

When soca meets cocoa

When soca meets cocoa

TAKE a bite and see what happens when soca meets cocoa. That was the invitation from soca star Machel Montano at the launch of the rebranded Montanos Chocolate bar yesterday at The Cocoa Pod at Gordon Street, Port of Spain.

Corporate support for V’zuelan workers

Corporate support for V’zuelan workers

AS the Government’s distribution of T&T registration cards to Venezuelan economic migrants in this country continues, some local business leaders have highlighted the potential economic benefits to the influx of people from the South American country.