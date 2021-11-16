Uncertainty, risk and rewards

The energy business is not for the faint-hearted. In local parlance “You can’t play mas and ‘fraid powder.”
More than 50 years ago, a consensus was forged that this nation needed “to control the commanding heights of the economy”. This was viewed as a necessary condition for the economic development of the new Republic.
Then, and now, the “commanding heights” refers primarily to the energy sector. As we progress along this journey, we must face the reality that in the energy sector opportunity for prosperity comes with the risk of adversity.
Across the value chain, investments require heavy capital outlay, typically funded from equity rather than loans. But the risks, both upstream and downstream, are high.
In the last ten years, there were two notable examples of how upstream risks can adversely impact project outcomes. BG Trinidad and Tobago expected its Starfish development on the East Coast to deliver 250 mmscfd of gas to both the domestic and Atlantic LNG export facility in 2014.
However, the promise was short-lived as within a year of start-up, Starfish production slumped to zero, thereby aggravating the gas shortage situation it was meant to solve.
In 2019, BP announced that the “disappointing” results of its “infill drilling programme” had thwarted its ability to supply gas to Atlantic’s Train 1.
On the downstream side, the major risk factor has been the volatility of the markets. For example, when the investment decision on LNG was made back in the 1990s, the target market was the US East Coast. Fast forward 20 years on, that market is no more.
The US has become a net exporter of natural gas.
The 1980s were particularly lean years for TT’s nascent petrochemical sector. In the wake of depressed prices, there were those who referred to the ammonia and methanol as sunset industries.
More recently, during the price slump of 2020, many forecast that the local petrochemical industry had collapsed.
One year later, prices have skyrocketed and the industry that many said was in the intensive care unit, or worse, dead, is alive and well again.
See Chart #1.
Narrow-minded commentary
What the information above makes abundantly clear is that an assessment of the goodness and or viability of projects in this sector should not be judged based on short-term outcomes but more on the medium to long term cost/benefit prospects and the contextual factors surrounding the investment decision. Such analysis has been absent from the recent discussions about the NGC investment in Train 1.
For the most part, commentators have focused on the costs and deemed the project a failure, without any reference to the possible benefits.
What were the costs involved in the project? Available information suggest that NGC remitted $224 million to Atlantic for Train 1 2021 expenditure including turnaround costs. This is a far cry from the figures being quoted by some whose intention is to mislead the public. The intent was to keep the train operable and to process any natural gas that became available.
The strongest criticism against this has been that the main producers, Shell and BP said they had no gas for Train 1. In an earlier article, I made the point that Shell and BP were not the only game in town and that keeping Train 1 alive was in the national interest. In fact, it has now become known that one plausible alternative was that gas contracted to meet Point Lisas demand, but not taken by the downstream considering low product prices, could have been diverted to LNG. But I think there is need for a deeper analysis to understand and appreciate the context for NGC’s decision.
While the costs of TT$224 million may seem alarming, it must be viewed in the context of the potential benefits of the decision. The most significant benefit was that this investment provided NGC with the opportunity to potentially mitigate take-or-pay liability from gas suppliers.
We will recall that several plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate were idled or shut down in 2019-2020 because of inefficiency (Yara Plant), market conditions and/or stalled negotiations for new gas supply contracts. This meant NGC would have contracted to purchase gas that may not have had firm buyers. In an extreme case, such a situation could have led to a take-or-pay exposure amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Further, it would have meant gas staying in the ground which brings no value to T&T in the short term.
Secondly, production of LNG via Train1 would have expanded NGC sales of LNG in the international market. Gas throughput of say 220 million standard cubic feet/day, (my estimate of the volumes left stranded by plant shutdowns at Point Lisas) over a short period of say three to six months would have generated approximately 16 Trillian Btu (16 TBtus) of LNG, equivalent to five to ten additional LNG cargoes for the NGC to market and sell. It is not well known that NGC entered the trading business in 2013, with LNG cargoes. It has now expanded that portfolio to include crude oil, and methanol.
According to the company’s 2020 annual report, NGC’s trading business earned US$82.1 million, with LNG trading accounting for US$67 million or 81 per cent.
At LNG prices prevailing in the markets in 2021, (Europe, US$26/mmbtu) if 220 mmscfd of gas was supplied to Train 1 for period May to Dec 2021, NGC could have achieved a positive margin of over $3 billion on LNG sales, after meeting cost of gas, transportation and liquefaction through the Train 1 investment
The third benefit of an operable Train 1 is its readiness to accept any third-party natural gas through NGC. This remains a possible medium to long term benefit. Under current arrangements, only shareholders can process gas at Atlantic. New unitisation arrangements being considered envisages access to non-shareholders, an arrangement that can serve as a major stimulus to new upstream activity.
Progress on the Train 1 arrangement was stymied first by the operational safety issue then by downstream entities signing new contracts for gas as the petrochemical markets improved.
Between September 2020 and August 2021, ammonia prices climbed by over 300 per cent to reach US$600 per tonne, while methanol also experienced a moderate increase of 160 per cent. Since the upswing in the market, several new agreements have been signed and plants are back in operations. This turnabout provides some evidence that the market conditions was a key factor in the reluctance of the downstream companies to signing new gas contracts during 2020.
NGC continues to be a key state entity through which citizens earn more of the value created by the energy sector. Contemporary management practice suggests that in the context of a volatile and uncertain markets, companies are required to be agile in strategy execution. This is what we have seen from NGC over the last seven years. This is what we see from the Company today with its Green Agenda. My hope is, that as a nation, we see merit in and give our support to these initiatives. If we dream about the rewards, we must be prepared to accept the associated risks.
—Gregory McGuire is the principal
consultant VSL Consultants Ltd