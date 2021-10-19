UNCTAD 15 A call for global prosperity

The 15th World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15), titled “From Inequality and Vulnerability to Prosperity for All”, was hosted virtually from October 3-7, 2021. This was a landmark occasion for the government of Barbados, led by its Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, QC, MP. For the very first time in UNCTAD’s history, the quadrennial forum was hosted by a small island developing state (SIDS).
As the main United Nations (UN) body charged with promoting trade and development, especially as it relates to developing nations, UNCTAD provides support for countries to access the full benefits of integration into the international trading system, and develops solutions to the challenges that come with it.
As this year’s host, Barbados turned up the volume on the voices of SIDS which have struggled to be heard in the international arena for far too long. As Covid-19 continues to ravage our economies, Caricom and other small states were at the centre of the global discussion which allowed for our unique vulnerabilities and challenges to shape the trade and developmental policies by UNCTAD toward recovery for the next four years.
The summit highlighted critical issues faced at this unique moment in time, such as the current Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, the digital divide and the use of trade protectionist measures which have isolated small states from the market.
Current health crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic has made evident the levels of vulnerability and inequality faced by populations of the world. There has been a nationalistic response to a global problem which has created further division and left developing nations more vulnerable than before. Recovery from this health and economic crisis significantly relies on the production and distribution of vaccines, which remain highly uneven and inaccessible to many in the developing world. According to UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed “The pandemic has deepened existing and formed new divides within and between countries. As always, women, children and marginalised groups are disproportionately affected. Vulnerable countries see their window of opportunity for recovery, resilience and adaptability narrowed by the day and compounded by the looming climate crisis. Without equitable access to vaccines for developing countries, the estimated cost to the global economy will reach 9.4 trillion USD in 2021 alone”.
Climate crisis
Notably, the pandemic has led to temporary decreases in carbon dioxide emissions and may have inspired nations to be more sustainable in production and consumption; nonetheless, it is clear that meeting the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement Under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is a long way off. While no corner of the world is spared from the climate crisis, developing countries disproportionately undergo more devastating effects from climate change. SIDS in particular are geographically and financially the most vulnerable group while contributing the least to global warming and CO2 emissions. UNCTAD 15 preceded the COP26 summit which promises to accelerate action to fulfil the Paris Agreement and develop equitable solutions to this global crisis. As we look toward the future, the international community is being called to make the necessary commitments and take action to protect our planet and livelihoods.
Digital, technological divide
The rapid growth of the digital economy in recent years has also contributed to inequality as billions of people—more than half the world’s population—do not have access to essential modern technologies such as the Internet and computers. Global lockdowns as a result of the pandemic have reinforced pre-existing social and economic disparities while countries are still grappling with the digital transition. As the front runners for technological advancement, a few players in the developed world have dominated vaccination development, e-commerce transitions and fintech, and thus are in control of the intellectual property, policy and regulations.
Distortion of global value chains
In this globalised and greatly interconnected world, most developing countries are characterised as being open economies, meaning they are reliant on international trade for economic and social functioning. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused one of the most significant international economic contractions in almost a century as countries impose restrictions in the name of public health. Supply chains have been severely disrupted as maritime and air transport networks suffer from capacity constraints.
Proposed solutions
According to Prime Minister Mottley, if there was ever a time that developing countries needed a major platform to focus on issues that affect our nations, the time is now. The following solutions have been put forward to the global leaders to implement in order to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all:
• A global response to crises— global solidarity and not nationalism is needed to stop the pandemic and climate change
• Financing for Development— provide developing countries with better terms of financing and Official Development Assistance (ODA) to build capacity in the areas of vaccination manufacture, alternative energy production, and digital transformation.
• Deliver on Paris Agreement Commitments— implementable action and climate finance for the reduction of emissions and temperature goal to limit the increase to 1.5˚C is needed by major emitters
• Equal vaccination access— develop global clearing house for vaccinations and public goods
• New regulatory framework for technology
• Regional Integration— Increased investment in regional transportation systems to accelerate developing countries’ integration into the global value chains.
A path toward sustainable Development
UNCTAD 15 was a call for Political Will by the international community to come together to forge solutions which provide the platform, finance, technical capacity, strategic leadership and governance needed by all developing nations to thrive, recover from current losses and withstand future shocks. The Business Community continues to highlight our need for an enabling environment for innovation and integration, strong supply networks, harmonised regulations and governments who are held responsible for the commitments and pledges made in the international arena for global prosperity.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Leeooi-Oneika Howard, Trade Analyst and Nwadike Bacchus, Intern in our Trade and Business Development Unit for this article.