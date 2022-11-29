Understanding how investing works

INVESTING and saving are terms that people tend to use interchangeably. They are both important and can help you to achieve your financial goals, but they are quite distinctive and knowing the difference between when to save and when to invest is crucial.
Saving—A good financial foundation
Saving is an essential cornerstone for a good financial foundation. It refers to money that, instead of immediately spending, you put aside for a particular use in the future.
You can save a portion of your income to purchase or pay for more expensive items such as furniture and appliances, electronic gadgets, a vacation or even a downpayment for a car or a house. Experts also recommend that you set aside separate savings, approximately three to six months of expenses, for unexpected emergencies.
Even though placing funds into savings accounts offer easy access and the security of capital, the returns are usually quite low.
Investing: Growing your money
On the other hand, one of the main motives for investing is to grow your money either from capital appreciation or income generation, or a combination of both. These can usually be achieved by buying assets that have the potential to increase in value like stocks, mutual funds or even alternative investments such as real estate. Of course, the level of risk or your risk appetite can be managed when investing depending on whether you’re a conservative, moderate or aggressive investor. Your risk appetite will determine whether you have the opportunity to benefit from higher returns.
Another important factor to consider when choosing your investments is their potential to outperform inflation. Inflation is a decrease in the purchasing power of money, which is reflected in a general increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy.
Understand your goals
Additionally, for your investments to be a success, you need to understand your goals, so they can be tailored accordingly.
A general rule of thumb is that you should save for short-term goals which range from one month to one year, whereas you should invest for long-term goals which are usually achieved in five or more years.
A common mistake that many people tend to make is to have a haphazard, arbitrary approach to investing where decisions are based on trying to read the market. However, it is best to have a structured system in place, such as a standing order to prevent you from reacting adversely to changes in market conditions.
Fund management experts emphasise that when you invest at regular intervals, as in dollar-cost averaging, you can remove the guesswork of having to predict when the value of your investments will rise or fall.
Invest smart
With dollar-cost averaging you continue to invest fixed dollar amounts regularly over a long period in an investment such as a mutual fund, despite short-term volatility. So, let’s say that you want to invest $1,500 in a year. Instead of investing all at once, invest $125 per month.
In general, this is a better approach than the buy all at once approach. Fortunately for investors, this is a smart, time-tested way to keep investing even in the face of today’s financial challenges as long as you have a good long-term perspective.
Remember, cyclical markets
Standing orders and salary deductions are good options to facilitate disciplined, regular and consistent deposits to your mutual fund accounts. By investing a fixed dollar amount on a regular schedule, your focus is on accumulating assets regularly, instead of trying to time the market.
Studies have shown that investors who speculate on the performance of the market tend to make really bad decisions. Typically, when investors sell at times of panic they sometimes miss out on subsequent gains, given the cyclical nature of the market. In fact, investors who steer the course have the potential to receive higher returns than their peers who try to time the market.
The reality is that many potential investors could save themselves a lot of time, effort and money by beginning an investment plan that caters to their goals.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Member and Signature Event Sponsor, the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, for contributing this article.