Unfounded accusations of criminal activities

UNFOUNDED accusations of criminal financial activities by foreign decision-makers resulting in Caribbean banks being shunned by international correspondents will be prioritised when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley heads to Washington, United States next week.
Rowley announced yesterday, he is scheduled to leave for the US capitol next Sunday and will be there all of next week.
During that time he is set to meet with representatives of the US Government who were “directly involved” in the issue, he said, adding that the ability of Caricom banks to conduct international business was “critical” to local economies.
The PM was speaking at a news conference at the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport, having returned from the opening of roundtable discussions on de-risking and correspondent banking in Barbados.
The forum was chaired by US congresswoman and chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters. At the Barbados talks Rowley said Caricom should be heard on the impact on its financial development, of accusations that local banks were involved in or open to activities including terrorist financing and money laundering. Rowley noted yesterday that T&T, in particular, had been accused of accommodating “deleterious” offshore banking.
“Of course we are not,” the PM stated.
He said decisions about Caricom banks were being made by people who were not listening and Caricom had deemed the problem to be significant. He said one small Caribbean country, which was not independent and was under the cover of a large European country, had found all but one of its banks cut off.
Correspondent foreign banks, which were necessary for local banks to be able to complete their transactions, were being threatened with millions in fines for doing business with banks deemed to be non-compliant with some requirements, he said.
Work began in 2019 on moving the issue forward but this was stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
Caricom came back to the issue as it impacted economies and national budgets, he said.
He noted that the presence of some related agencies at Wednesday’s discussions with Waters, including Wells Fargo and MoneyGram. Rowley said the issue may not be viewed as one relevant to households but was linked to the ability to conduct bank business, such as cashing cheques or wiring money.
The PM said “while we support the requirement for international financing not to be available to terrorists and that money laundering is a scourge that not be encouraged”, Caricom had questioned “whether we did in fact qualify to be so labelled”.
He said over time it was found that the “goalposts” were being moved for Caricom, as fast as countries were able to meet some requirements.
Rowley later stated:
“Because they do not talk to us in the way they should, or prior to determining what we are guilty of. We are finding ourselves either being penalised or on the verge of being penalised.”
He continued that “they very thing they are accusing us of in Caricom, we do know and we do see that those are significant businesses in the economies of the developed countries”. Rowley said “they are saying that kind of business if reserved for us” but if Caricom countries get involved, they will be accused of money laundering and terrorist financing and be allowed to “exit” themselves.
He said correspondent banks were staying away, as they felt the business from Caricom banks was to small to risk being penalised.
Rowley said “the Americans listened and we outlined our case” and “a number of decisions were taken”. He recalled an undertaking by congresswoman Waters that congressional hearings would be held on the matter but this was delayed by Covid-19. While he could not give a date, Rowley said this is still set to happen.
He said action can’t be taken against the Caribbean based on “how we look” and the perception of terrorist links.