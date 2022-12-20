Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property

AS 2022 comes to an end, Unilever Caribbean Ltd (UCL) is going through a number of changes, including the sale of its property at Champs Fleurs, moving its headquarters to new offices on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain and the resignation and appointment of three new directors, including a new chairman.
In a notice to shareholders published on Tuesday, Unilever Caribbean confirmed it sold the property in Champ Fleurs, which had housed its manufacturing and production operations. The company stopped manufacturing in Trinidad at the end of July, retrenching 119 workers as a result.
In a March 2022 notice, Unilever said its board of directors “resolved to initiate a consultation period with the Oilfields Workers‘ Trade Union (OWTU) under the terms of its subsisting collective agreement, as a result of the expiration of a third-party spread’s supply agreement of 2018 and the consequent cessation of local manufacturing, production and warehousing activities”.
The cessation of manufacturing at Champ Fleurs was linked to Unilever’s sale of its spreads business to a company called Upfield T&T Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), the US private equity firm. The agreement with Upfield ended this year.
In March this year, Unilever confirmed that its supply agreement with a third party, which came into effect after the sale of its spreads business in 2018 as a key part of its global strategy, meant manufacturing and production would end at its Champs Fleurs factory.
“This finalises the sale and transition of the spreads business to its new owner. UCL has operated strictly in accordance with its legal requirements when deliberating such actions and as a consequence initiated consultation with the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the recognised majority union for workers employed by the company,” the statement said.
Last year, Unilever announced that on August 25, 2021, it approved the inter-company sale and transfer of its T&T tea business to a newly incorporated global Unilever tea holding company called ekaterra, effective October 1, 2021.
Having stopped manufacturing, Unilever Caribbean now serves as a distribution centre for products manufactured at Unilever production locations throughout the region and beyond.
The company’s board, in a meeting on October 28, 2022, approved the sale of the company’s property located on Eastern Main Road in Champs Fleurs. The closing date of the sale of the property was given as December 15, according to material change notices published on the websites of the T&T Stock Exchange and the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.
While Unilever has not disclosed the sale price of the Champs Fleurs property, in its 2021 annual report, the company revealed that the cumulative value of the land and building reported on in its financial statements was $53.7 million. The land was valued at $36.7 million and the buildings at $17 million.
On Monday, Express Business sent questions to Unilever on the agreed sale price and the purchaser. Th company said responses to those questions were not possible on Monday as the answers had to be aligned with its global corporate communications.
Why Unilever sold Champs Fleurs
In the 2021 annual report, Unilever said it committed to a plan to sell the land and buildings during the second half of 2022.
“The location is surplus to the future needs of the organisation, so the company engaged a real estate broker to pursue a sale and intends to move to a location better suited for the organisation.
“Significant interest in the property has already been received from interested parties, and the sale is expected to qualify as a completed sale within one year via a sale and short-term lease-back transaction, subject to the approval of a final agreement by the board of directors,” Unilever said in its 2021 annual report.
The company’s annual report added that the land and buildings were classified as held for sale at year end 2021, on the basis that the board expected to be able to sell the assets with a three-month lease available to complete its production agreements.
Unilever also disclosed that an independent valuation of land and buildings was performed by professional valuers on January 19, 2021, with effective date December 31, 2020.
“This valuation, which conforms to international valuation standards, was determined by reference to the most recent market transactions on an arm’s length basis at the time. No further external valuation exercises were performed during 2021 related to land and buildings. The only changes in net book value were driven by the depreciation of buildings,” according to the company’s 2021 annual report.
“The valuation surveyors used the investment method to determine the value of land and buildings, i.e., the capitalisation of the estimated net income realisable for the property. The highest and best use of the property is determined as light industrial/warehousing, which is the basis of the valuation,” the company reported.
As a result of the sale of its Champs Fleurs property, Unilever Caribbean’s new headquarters is on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain.
Three new directors
On Monday, Unilever Caribbean announced the resignation of its chairman, Rodrigo Sotomayor, and two other directors, Jorge Enrique Rodriguez Espinosa and Fabio Murillo Bendeck, from its board, with effect from December 30, 2022.
Replacing Sotomayor as chairman of the Unilever Caribbean board is Ignacio Segares, who was appointed as a director on the board effective December 31, 2022. Also appointed to the Unilever Caribbean board of directors were Daniela Maria Bucaro and Camilo Trujillo. Their appointments are effective December 31, 2022.
In its notice to shareholders on Monday, Unilever said in his 20 years of service with the company, Segares has held senior positions in several countries, including Costa Rica, China, Venezuela, Colombia, Middle Americas and Central America.
He currently holds the position of Vice President—Managing Director of the newly formed Caricam (Caribbean & Central America) region.
Segares holds a bachelor degree in Marketing and Finance form the University of Kansas, and an MBA from INCAE Business School.
Unilever Caribbean congratulated Segares on his appointment and election as chairman.
Unilever plc is a multinational British consumer goods company with headquarters in London, England. Among its brands that are popular in the Caribbean are Breeze, Quix, Cif, Lifebuoy, Axe, Dove, Degree, Suave, Hellmann’s, Ben and Jerry’s, Magnum and Lipton teas.