Unilever okays sale of Champs Fleurs property

UNILEVER Caribbean Ltd announced last week that its directors approved the sale of the company’s property located on Eastern Main Road in Champs Fleurs.
The board took the decision on October 28 and the closing date of the sale of the property is December 15, the company said in a material change notice published on the websites of the T&T Stock Exchange and the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
In its 2021 annual report, Unilever disclosed that the cumulative value of the land and building reported on in its financial statements was $53.7 million. The land was valued at $36.7 million and the buildings at $17 million.
It is material change notice, Unilever did not disclose the agreed sale price of the property or the entity that is purchasing it.
In its 2021 annual report, Unilever said it committed to a plan to sell the land and buildings from which it performed its operations, during the second half of 2022.
“The location is surplus to the future needs of the organisation, so the company engaged a real estate broker to pursue a sale and intends to move to a location better suited for the organisation.
“Significant interest in the property has already been received from interested parties, and the sale is expected to qualify as a completed sale within one year via a sale and short-term lease-back transaction, subject to the approval of a final agreement by the board of directors,” Unilever said in its 2021 annual report.
The company’s annual report added that the land and buildings are classified as held for sale at year end on the basis that the board expects to be able to sell these assets with a three-month lease available to complete its production agreements.
Unilever also disclosed that an independent valuation of land and buildings was performed by professional valuers on January 19, 2021, with effective date December 31, 2020.
“This valuation, which conforms to international valuation standards, was determined by reference to the most recent market transactions on an arm’s length basis at the time. No further external valuation exercises were performed during 2021 related to land and buildings. The only changes in net book value were driven by the depreciation of buildings,” according to the company’s 2021 annual report.
“The valuation surveyors used the investment method to determine the value of land and buildings, i.e., the capitalisation of the estimated net income realisable for the property. The highest and best use of the property is determined as light industrial/warehousing, which is the basis of the valuation,” the company reported.
In a news release on March 16 this year, Unilever said it would stop all manufacturing, production and warehousing operations at its Champs Fleurs facility at the end of July, 2022. That resulted in 119 employees being retrenched.
In the March 2022 notice, Unilever also said its board of directors “resolved to initiate a consultation period with the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) under the terms of its subsisting collective agreement, as a result of the expiration of a third-party spread’s supply agreement of 2018 and the consequent cessation of local manufacturing, production and warehousing activities.”
The cessation of manufacturing at Champ Fleurs is linked to Unilever’s sale of its spreads business to a company called Upfield T&T Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), the US private equity firm. The agreement with Upfield ended this year.
Last year, Unilever announced that on August 25, 2021, it approved the inter-company sale and transfer of its T&T tea business to a newly incorporated global Unilever tea holding company called ekaterra, effective October 1, 2021.
Unilever plc is a multinational British consumer goods company with headquarters in London, England. Among its brands that are popular in the Caribbean are Breeze, Quix, Cif, Lifebuoy, Axe, Dove, Degree, Suave, Hellmann’s, Ben and Jerry’s, Magnum and Lipton teas.