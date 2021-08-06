Unilever profits up by 161%

UNILEVER (Caribbean) Ltd, which is listed on the local stock market, reported a 161 per cent increase in its after-tax profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
The company, which produces or distributes home care, beauty and personal care items, recorded profit of $15.50 million between January and June this year, compared with $5.93 million for the first half of 2020.
Addressing the company’s performance for the first half of 2021, Unilever Caribbean’s chairman, Rodrigo Sotomayor, said: “The new home care business model, restrictions in distribution and warehousing costs and growth in beauty and personal care sales continue to contribute significantly to the delivery of profit.”
The company reduced its selling and distribution costs by 17.6 per cent to $36.4 million from $44.2 million.
Unilever administrative expenses were cut by 28.8 per cent to $8.5 million from $12.4 million.
Those cost reductions, plus a $2.2 million asset write-down in the first half of 2020, resulted in Unilever Caribbean reporting an operating profit of $23.2 million for the January to June period. That was more than triple the company’s operating profit for the same period in 2020.
The company, a subsidiary of the global multinational, experienced a 5.7 per cent decline in its revenue, which fell to $139.2 million in 2021 from $147.6 million for the first half of 2020. Looking ahead, Sotomayor said Unilever Caribbean anticipates “positive signs as markets are in the process of reducing some of their Covid-19 restrictions and slowly opening up their economies further.”
The company chairman indicated: “The situation however remains unpredictable. The company is determined, however, to capture any opportunity that this will bring, but will remain cautious and monitor the situation in each of the markets, as it continues to prioritise health and safety.”
Sotomayor said that as a result of the company’s strong cash generation and financial improvement, the board declared an interim dividend of $0.20 per share, amounting to $5.2 million.
That dividend will be paid out on September 12, 2021 and has a record date of August 27.
On April 8, 2021, Unilever Caribbean announced a final dividend for 2020 of $0.60 per share, which was paid on June 11.