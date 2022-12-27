Unilever’s sale of Champs Fleurs property raises questions

Was Unilever shareholder value maximised in the sale of their landmark Champs Fleurs property?
‘Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property’ in the Express Business of December 21, 2022 gave available details. The sale was of land and buildings but not plant, machinery and vehicles.
A very important aspect is the valuation of the property although valuation is nothing more than a guide. According to the article, “the valuation surveyors… used the investment method to determine the value of the land and buildings”
The investment method is based on the existing use continuing but does not account appropriately for land comprised in the property. Investment method is premised on the building(s) sited on an optimum size of land for its functions and processes. Where the land is more than optimum the reliability of the investment method is reduced. It is possible for two properties with identical buildings but different land areas to have the same value as determined by the investment method.
Another point on the investment method is that the value is a single figure being the mathematical product of a multiplication and not the adding up or summing up a series of figures.
The apportionment of value of $53.7 million into $36.7 million for land and $17 million for buildings was not derived from the investment method.
To get separate value figures for land and buildings, the valuers had to analyse transactions of comparable lands, then value the land in the Champs Fleurs property using the comparative method of valuation. The land value so derived ($36.7 million) was deducted from the value determined by the investment method ($53.7 million) to give the value of the buildings ($17 million).
The small contribution of building value just 32 per cent to overall value cannot escape attention. Is it that the buildings are approaching the end of their economic lives or to put it more simply that in the near future the buildings will be torn down and the site redeveloped with a more profitable use.
This brings into question the highest and best use being stated as light industrial/warehousing. Such users have shown a preference in the last three decades for highly accessible, fully serviced greenfield sites along the Churchill-Roosevelt, Uriah Butler and Solomon Hochoy Highways.
Unilever should put doubt to rest with an inquiry to the Town and Country Planning Division with intention of seeking retail or multi-family residential use.
Until the matter of highest and best use is settled we will not know if Unilever shareholder value was maximized in the sale of the Champs Fleurs property.
Ray Pierre is a chartered valuation surveyor and property consultant.