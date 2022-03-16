UNILEVER Caribbean Ltd will stop all manufacturing and production operations in Trinidad at the end of July, which will result in 119 workers being placed on the breadline.
On Monday in a news release, Unilever confirmed that its supply agreement with a third party, which came into effect after the sale of its spreads business in 2018 as a key part of its global strategy, means manufacturing and production will cease at its Champs Fleurs factory.
“This finalises the sale and transition of the spreads business to its new owner. UCL has operated strictly in accordance with its legal requirements when deliberating such actions and as a consequence initiated consultation with the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the recognised majority union for workers employed by the company,” the statement said.
The company noted that it carefully considered the impact of these business decisions on its people, and their livelihoods—and is committed to supporting them during this challenging time.
“The company will continue to operate in Trinidad and Tobago with a more fit-for-purpose business model focused on sales, marketing and supply chain–and remains committed to delivering superior performance and driving sustainable and responsible growth,” UCL added.
UCL’s OWTU representative, Neil McEachnie, told the Express yesterday that 119 unionised workers would be affected.
McEachnie said the move to stop manufacturing in T&T did not come as a surprise as they had been expecting it since 2019, when over 150 workers were retrenched following a restructuring at the company.
“Somewhere around 2019, the company would have indicated that they intended to exit manufacturing and that they had implemented the first phase of a two-phase retrenchment exercise,” McEachnie said.
He said Unilever stopped manufacturing liquid and powder detergent in 2019. That left the facility only producing spreads margarines, such as Blue Band. That spreads business will stop on July 31.
He indicated that the workers who were not dismissed then had only remained on staff due to the agreement, which will end in July.
“They do have a co-packing agreement with a company that purchased their spreads business globally for five more years. And as a consequence of that, they retained such employees as were necessary, to fulfil the requirements of that contract. That contract, based on information provided from Unilever, will expire in July of this year,” McEachnie stressed.
Asked how the workers were taking the news, especially in light of economic constraints caused by the pandemic, the union representative said the workers are saddened and anxious, as the labour market is not that great now.