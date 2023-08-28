THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has called on Labour Minister Stephen McClashie to take immediate steps and intervene in the ongoing dispute surrounding the collective bargaining process between Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and its pilots.
In a release, JTUM stated that it stands in full support of the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) as it condemned recent statements by McClashie where he indicated that the TTALPA’s request for a ten per cent wage increase over the period 2015-2020 was “unrealistic” given CAL’s inability to pay.
JTUM noted that the minister’s statements are contrary to that of CAL’s chief executive officer (CEO) Gavin Medera who said that the State airlines is on a great trajectory and will be profitable in 2023.
“While it appears, the truth is foreign to one or both parties, the comments made by the minister are extremely disturbing and, appear to point to a troubling bias in favour of the employer,” stated JTUM.
The trade union called on McClashie to take immediate steps to rectify the situation.
“We urge the Ministry to provide a fair and neutral platform for negotiations between CAL and TTALPA to ensure that the rights and interests of workers are protected and respected throughout this process,” it stated.
The labour minister noted JTUM plays a crucial role in the facilitation of settling trade disputes inclusive of negotiations/collective bargaining and is therefore expected to maintain a neutral stance throughout these processes.
“As such, JTUM firmly believes the statement made by the minister, is a regressive step that undermines the principles of fair and impartial labour negotiations and collective bargaining,” stated JTUM.
JTUM further noted that TTALPA has been seeking the labour minister’s intervention for the 2015-2018 negotiations period from as early as 2021 and as recently as July 13.
“The delay in the minister’s response to these requests raises concerns about its commitment to fair labour practices and its responsibility to ensure timely and equitable resolutions in the interests of all parties involved,” JTUM stated.
The Express has been trying to contact McClashie since last week via phone but calls and messages have gone unanswered.
CAL and TTALPA are supposed to have a meeting carded for tomorrow but according to TTALPA chairman Captain Craig Rahamut no details were yet provided to the union as of yesterday evening.
There has been a breakdown in the negotiation process which culminated in the pilots taking sick out action over the period August 18-20 which resulted in $15 million in losses for CAL.