THE Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) is heading to the Industrial Court, after the policy for unvaccinated Republic Bank staff to produce a negative PCR test ended in a stalemate before the Ministry of Labour yesterday.
Republic Bank’s new policy, which took effect on Monday, said all of its unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis.
In a release last month, RBL said it was committed to working with its unvaccinated staff to get their first doses and would continue to do so even after September 6.
BIGWU’s second-vice president Jason Brown told the Express yesterday that the matter was heard before the ministry’s senior conciliator, Bridgette Ignatius, and the hearing lasted about three hours.
Brown said the union brought forward its case for RBL to remove the policy on the PCR test for workers as they see this as a form of victimisation and strong arming employees into taking the jab. However the bank, which was represented by two senior officials, said the company’s position remains the same.
Brown even suggested that the matter should be debated in the public domain, but this suggestion was quickly shut down by RBL’s two senior officials.
The dispute has resulted in a stalemate and the ministry was asked to issue an unresolved “Trade Dispute Certificate.” That will allow the union to escalate the matter to the Industrial Court.
“Senior conciliator Bridgette Ignatius said given the challenges/resources available at the ministry at the present time, she can only commit to provide the Trade Dispute Certificate on or before next week Friday.
“This matter could have been resolved yesterday, but the bank is sticking to their new policy and the union is moving the matter forward as promised,” Brown said.
He noted that since the internal memo was distributed to employees about the PCR test fortnightly, about 81 per cent of the workers have been vaccinated, which leaves about 500 employees unvaccinated.
BIGWU’s branch president and employee, Jason Thomas who was also present at the hearing, told the Express that workers called him over the weekend expressing their fear and hesitancy to take the vaccine and some ended up taking it as they were fearful of victimisation.
“I’m also not vaccinated. It’s not that I’m unwilling but I am just not taking the jab at this point until more research is done,” Thomas said.
The Express contacted RBL on this latest development and their response was, “The Bank wishes to thank the over 2,600 staff who have been vaccinated to date as we all do our part to support the country’s safe re-opening.”