Union threatens to sue Republic

THE Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) is threatening legal action against Republic Bank Ltd if the commercial banks return-to-work policy is not rescinded.
On Thursday, the bank said in a statement that, from September 6, it will be implementing mandatory PCR tests for the unvaccinated staff to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
In a policy guideline sent to all staff on Wednesday afternoon, Republic said all unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis.
“For the two fortnightly tests which would be required for the first month of adoption, the bank will cover 50 per cent of the cost of each PCR test, with the balance being the responsibility of the staff member. Thereafter, the cost of this test will be the responsibility of the staff member,” the policy guideline stated.
As an incentive for being vaccinated, the bank will make an ex-gratia payment of $750 to all staff who have registered as being vaccinated as at August 31, 2021 (the August registrants).
Republic will also make an ex-gratia payment of $250 to all staff who have registered as vaccinated between September 1 and November 30, 2021, and at the time of that payment the August registrants will receive a second ex-gratia payment of $250 in further recognition of their diligence in promptly being vaccinated.
In a statement yesterday BIGWU said if the union does not receive a positive response by 10 a.m. on Monday, their attorneys have already been instructed to commence
action to restrain the bank from its unilateral imposition of this policy.
“Litigation is a course that the union does not want to pursue but will do so if it is compelled to by the bank’s intransigence.”
The union is in disagreement with the requirement that unvaccinated workers pay for the PCR tests, the quantum of the ex-gratia payment offered to vaccinated workers and the threat or use of disciplinary action against workers to influence compliance with the bank’s policy.
Demanding that Republic permit good sense to dictate its actions in this regard, BIGWU called on the bank to withdraw immediately the return-to-work policy and resume discussions with the union, in good faith.
Responding to an Express request for a comment on the issue, Republic said: “The bank remains committed to ensuring that a balanced approach to their return to onsite work from September 6 is taken as we seek to safeguard the well-being of all staff.”