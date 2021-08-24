WITH a private company due to take over the cargo-handling operations at the Port of Port of Spain by the end of next month, the head of the trade union representing workers at the port is lamenting the condition of its equipment.
“Some 95 per cent of the port’s equipment would have gone through its operational life,” said president of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Michael Annisette, in an interview earlier this month.
He said it was erroneous to blame the port workers for low productivity and poor work ethic when they have to grapple with faulty equipment.
During his Labour Day (June 19) speech, Annisette had registered his angst on the Port of Port of Spain including its equipment issue and the need to increase salaries. Generally, ports have piers, basins, stacking or storage areas, warehouses to store various ferry equipment. Each port is equipped with essential equipment including hauling equipment, draggers, cranes, trucks, and loaders.
All the bigger and significant ports provide the facility of a vessel workshop. Ports have always been centres of commerce, and, they remain crucial to the country’s economy. Every year, hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of products move through ports. Ports also generate substantial business activity through their operations.
Port operation a miracle
In a phone interview on Thursday, Annisette told Express Business: “The port has been operating as a miracle. The port is designed to operate at an optimal level. There are a number of issues that flow from it. The equipment is at the heart of the port’s operations. The operations entail receiving, storing and delivery. The crane and trucks to take it from where it is berthed to the storage area. Good transport is needed to do it.”
Annisette added: “At the end of the day, you are in fact demanding a certain standard of performance. But the port workers have to deal with substandard equipment. All the internal ports would have to ensure the standard. The Port of Port of Spain can only go so far.”
Moving to the bugbear of salaries, Annisette added: “Port salaries are not on par with international port salaries or private sector salaries. Port workers are still operating on 2014 salaries. It’s not fair to the port workers.”
Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, Annisette said he would not be convinced to take the vaccine. He also said people must have the right to decide whether or not they want to take the vaccine.
New crane in June
In a phone interview on Thursday, chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Retired Colonel Lyle Alexander said he is aware that workers have to deal with faulty equipment and 2014 salaries.
“There is no secret. We have indicated we have equipment that is beyond its economic life. This is why we were so happy to receive the new crane that was brought into service in June. For the past 30 plus years, it’s the first new crane we have received.”
Asked about the 2014 salaries, he added: “Again, that is not a secret. It’s public knowledge the port workers and management have been trying to settle an agreement since 2014. It has not yet been settled. It rests to a large extent with the CPO and the HR advisory committee,” added Alexander.
Amid Covid-19, Alexander said he would want to thank the management and employees for keeping the faith, and, maintaining the level of service although it has been operating at a reduced level.
He said: “Port employees would have kept the economy of the country going. Everything comes through the port. We have still managed to keep the port functioning. Believe me, we have had some challenges but we have not had to shut it down. If we continue the way we are going, we can expect a bright future.”
Alexander, 67, said he has been vaccinated and would encourage people to do the same.
Private operator
In delivering the 2021 budget last October, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, said the Ministry of Works of Transport had been mandated to take steps to rationalise “the operations of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations now carried out by the Port of Port of Spain.” The process to introduce a private sector operator was supposed to be completed by the end of fiscal 2021, which is September 30, 2021.
The hiving off of the cargo operations would leave the ferry service to be handled by the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Company and the lands by a newly formed Port of Spain Infrastructure Company.