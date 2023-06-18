Unions must rise above wage struggles

Prof Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo says the trade union movement should be more than about the struggles for wages and working conditions but must lobby for constitutional reform, inform about its labour heroes through the school curriculum and involve itself in as study of the life and culture of all the peoples.
Samaroo was speaking on Saturday during the first annual Adrian Cola Rienzi Memorial Forum held at the office of Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh, in the lead up to today’s Labour Day celebrations.
Samaroo said this country is at a crossroad and the trade union movement, inspired by its heroic past, should step forward to be a beacon for the future.
“The trade union movement must rise above the struggles for better wages and working conditions alone. It must widen its scope,” he said.
Samaroo added that it must join in the struggle for Constitutional reform. He said, “Our present parliamentary system has become totally irrelevant to that British style Parliament which we now have. There should be far more people power because people matter and therefore the trade union movement should join in the general struggle for constitutional reform so we can have a Parliament that more truly reflects the needs and the aspirations of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, in the way that the trade union has led the way for such a long time.”
He also said the trade union movement should embark on a programme to inform about its labour heroes. He named Rienzi, Uriah “Buzz” Butler, George Weekes, Errol McLeod, Basdeo Panday and Sam Maharaj and said the public may not have a clue about them.
“The education system does to talk about these people and it is very unfortunate, in a country where the first Prime Minister was a historian, the history of Trinidad and Tobago is totally neglected in the primary and the secondary school levels.”
He said if young people are to look to heroes, it is important that they should be inspired by national heroes.
Samaroo said the Ministry of Education has decided to revise the education system, and the trade union movement should get involved, or its important role will not be included in the revised school syllabus.
He also called for trade unions to be involved in the study of the life and culture of the people.
“The Hindu and the Muslim communities have understood this and so they have many radio stations and television stations that talk about their ancestry … Not so the rest of the community.”
He added that, “Telling the young, African person for example about great African civilisations that existed, about the tremendous African heritage that you have in Trinidad and Tobago … How many of them are inspired by all the plants, the animals, the religious rituals that came from large African kingdoms that existed? None of this is included in the text books or in the teachings.”
Samaroo said the criminal element could be combatted by telling people about the past. “These people from the criminal elements are not foolish people … When you think about the way in which they plan a robbery, plan a heist, how carefully they do it, it shows they have sense. But the rest of the country has decided to fight these bright, young people of the criminal element, but the more you fight them, the more they fight you back successfully because they are not stupid.”
Samaroo said they can all be uplifted by telling them about themselves and about their past and the great traditions from which they came.
He also encouraged for there to be unity in diversity, but no uniformity. “You have a diversity of cultures working together but I say no uniformity because we don’t want everybody to subscribe to precisely the same thing.”
A panel discussion was also held after presentations from former Industrial Court judge Mahindra Maharaj, former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers‘ Association (TTUTA) Antonia de Freitas and human rights activist Yesenia Gonzalez.
Gonzales said Venezuelans are being exploited in the amount they are being paid and due to human trafficking. She said they could however help to build this country including in the field of agriculture.
“Welcome the migrants from Venezuela. Let the migrants be part of the union. Join them, think about that,” she said.