THE Trade Union Federations are against expanding a “safe zone” for vaccinated people in the absence of a clear framework by the Government.
On Monday trade union groups JTUM, Natuc and FITUN met with Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, other Government ministers and several business groups.
The unions claimed yesterday that the meeting started contrary to the stated objective in the invitation as a great part of the meeting focused on safe zones.
“The Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer simply verbally presented the Government’s implementation of the safe zones. The Trade Union Federations, however, made it clear that in the absence of a clear framework, we cannot support this concept,” they said in a statement.
The statement said the meeting was not a reconvening of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).
As such, the unions are adamant that any communication sent out publicly by Government must ensure that this process be noted for what it is and not a reconvening of NTAC in any format.
“It must be reminded that the federations have been at the forefront in initiating discussions on an appropriate workplace policy in a Covid-19 environment as exemplified by our engagement with the Joint Chambers and the Employment Consultative Association. The main objective is to have proper job-risk assessment conducted in specific workplaces in order to avoid risk exposure.”
Also at the meeting the federations reiterated their position against mandatory vaccination and will continue to support a person’s right to choose to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
AMCHAM T&T, the Energy Chamber, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (the Joint Chambers) in a statement yesterday said while they expressed strong support for the safe zone concept at the meeting on Monday, just like the unions they are calling for the “draft policy (to be) finalised, circulated, and tabled for implementation” as a matter of urgency.
“The draft workplace vaccination policy includes proposals for the introduction of additional regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Employers have a duty of care to their employees, customers and other visitors under the OSH Act. It is therefore imperative that employers are given clear guidance about any of the specific vaccination requirements that they could reasonably be expected to implement in response to the specific level of risk that exists in their facilities,” the chambers said.
The chambers also expressed support, in principle, for the draft workplace Covid vaccination policies developed by the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee, which were presented to the meeting by the Ministry of Labour.