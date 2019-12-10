Unipet stations up and running

Vishal Singh

FUEL FLOWS: Vishal Singh pumps fuel into his vehicle’s tank at Unipet’s Medford Gas Station in Chaguanas yesterday after the company started getting fuel from Paria Fuel Trading Company. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

UNIPET service stations are pumping gas again.

The gas retailer said yesterday it was happy to have signed a settlement agreement to restore supplies from Paria Fuel Trading Company and hoped to complete negotiations for its annual supply by January 1, 2020.

Unipet operates 24 stations across the country.

Its stations ran out of gas last week after its supply was cut.

Yesterday the Express observed regular activity with motorists filling their tanks at Unipet stations in Cocorite, Laventille and Chaguanas.

Stations in South Trinidad also began receiving fuel supplies yesterday.

Tankers with premium, diesel and super gasoline restored supplies at Peake’s Service Station along the Western Main Road, Cocorite on Monday. And at 7 am yesterday, the Unipet station along Eastern Main Road in Laventille received a supply of diesel and premium and was waiting for super gas.

Staff, pump attendants and motorists said they were “relieved” and “happy” that the issue was resolved between Unipet and the State-owned Paria.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Paria said it had resumed its fuel supply to Unipet after the two parties signed a settlement agreement.

Paria agreed to immediately continue the supply of fuel while Unipet agreed to pay off more than $100 million it owed to the State entity.

New deal in the works

Yesterday, Unipet issued a statement saying it was pleased with the outcome.

The company said it was “pleased to have signed a settlement agreement to restore supplies of fuel to our valued customers who stood by us during our recent difficulties. We have agreed to withdraw the High Court action. Our goal is to complete negotiations of our Annual Supply Agreement which will take effect from January 1, 2020. As these negotiations continue we are constrained to minimise our public discussion on the issues and will therefore continue to limit such discussions.”

Unipet added: “Our progress to date has been fuelled by our customers, partners, stakeholders and the general public. Unipet continues to be a stable company operating according to standard accounting procedures...”

Hoping for better relations

Contacted for comment, president of the Petroleum Dealers Association Robin Naraynsingh said: “I am happy there is a resumption of service to the nation and the (Finance) Minister has promised to reach out to the petroleum dealers. We are looking forward to him coming back with something that would ease the burden and the pressures that are causing strain on the industry. We look forward to better relations. With the increase in the minimum wage, it is going to impact on the industry.”

UNIPET service stations are pumping gas again. The gas retailer said yesterday it was happy to have signed a settlement agreement to restore supplies from Paria Fuel Trading Company and hoped to complete negotiations for its annual supply by January 1, 2020.

TENSIONS between the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) and the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) heightened last week with TATT countering statements made by TSTT's chief executive officer over the way it manages its business.

HAPPILY ensconced at new offices at the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre, the chief executive officer of the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has described 2019 as "groundbreaking" for the sole regulator of the local securities industry.

RBC Caribbean has confirmed it has reduced its branch network in the region by over 50 per cent in the last six years, even as the Canadian bank admitted it has closed 11 and perhaps 12 branches in Trinidad and Tobago.

ON NOVEMBER 15, the T&T Chamber profiled the award recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year™—Start Up Entrepreneur, Christopher Boodoosingh, Chief Executive Officer of Cocoa Republic Limited. 