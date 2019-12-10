Unipet stations up and running

UNIPET service stations are pumping gas again.
The gas retailer said yesterday it was happy to have signed a settlement agreement to restore supplies from Paria Fuel Trading Company and hoped to complete negotiations for its annual supply by January 1, 2020.
Unipet operates 24 stations across the country.
Its stations ran out of gas last week after its supply was cut.
Yesterday the Express observed regular activity with motorists filling their tanks at Unipet stations in Cocorite, Laventille and Chaguanas.
Stations in South Trinidad also began receiving fuel supplies yesterday.
Tankers with premium, diesel and super gasoline restored supplies at Peake’s Service Station along the Western Main Road, Cocorite on Monday. And at 7 am yesterday, the Unipet station along Eastern Main Road in Laventille received a supply of diesel and premium and was waiting for super gas.
Staff, pump attendants and motorists said they were “relieved” and “happy” that the issue was resolved between Unipet and the State-owned Paria.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Paria said it had resumed its fuel supply to Unipet after the two parties signed a settlement agreement.
Paria agreed to immediately continue the supply of fuel while Unipet agreed to pay off more than $100 million it owed to the State entity.
New deal in the works
Yesterday, Unipet issued a statement saying it was pleased with the outcome.
The company said it was “pleased to have signed a settlement agreement to restore supplies of fuel to our valued customers who stood by us during our recent difficulties. We have agreed to withdraw the High Court action. Our goal is to complete negotiations of our Annual Supply Agreement which will take effect from January 1, 2020. As these negotiations continue we are constrained to minimise our public discussion on the issues and will therefore continue to limit such discussions.”
Unipet added: “Our progress to date has been fuelled by our customers, partners, stakeholders and the general public. Unipet continues to be a stable company operating according to standard accounting procedures...”
Hoping for better relations
Contacted for comment, president of the Petroleum Dealers Association Robin Naraynsingh said: “I am happy there is a resumption of service to the nation and the (Finance) Minister has promised to reach out to the petroleum dealers. We are looking forward to him coming back with something that would ease the burden and the pressures that are causing strain on the industry. We look forward to better relations. With the increase in the minimum wage, it is going to impact on the industry.”