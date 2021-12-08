A REPRESENTATIVE of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) yesterday told a Joint Select Committee of Parliament that hundreds of unvaccinated Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) employees could “possibly” face suspension in January for not submitting mandatory PCR tests, which they must pay for themselves.
RBL implemented the mandatory PCR testing for unvaccinated staff from September 6 as part of its return-to-work policy.
BIGWU has taken the bank to the Industrial Court regarding the issue and the matter is due to be heard in February, the union’s second vice-president Jason Brown said yesterday.
“On the 29th of November 2021, Republic would have begun its mandate to issue warning letters to unvaccinated workers who have not provided PCR tests and who simply can’t afford to,” he said.
Brown said, since then, between 100 and 300 Republic Bank employees have written to the union about their letters.
Yesterday’s JSC on Social Services and Public Administration involved the Ministry of Labour, BIGWU, the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU), Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU), the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) in an examination of unemployment during the Covid-19 pandemic and the State’s capacity to provide support to individuals who became unemployed as a result of the pandemic.
On the RBL vaccination mandate, JSC chairman Paul Richards questioned whether there were any consultations between the union and the bank on the decision. Brown posited that some employers use the word consultation in a “very cosmetic sense”.
“I can call you in the morning and tell you that I want to discuss something with you and after having discussed something with you, as in one case on August 5, 2021, implement it ten days later without having any further discussion and/or agreement with you as to how this thing is going to impact the workforce and how it is going to raise the level of anxiety that is already existing because of the pandemic,” he said.
“And it has caused no end of woes for many workers in the banking sector and in the financial services sector because it’s not only banking. It has been happening in credit unions as well,” he added.
At a media conference in September, BIGWU announced that it had filed a petition against RBL in the Industrial Court over the bank’s return-to-work policy.
It said, according to policy guidelines sent to all staff, RBL said all unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis.
At that time, BIGWU noted that of the 2,600 workers it represented, about 600 had not received a Covid-19 vaccine.
“We cannot escape that we live in a very closed environment and when a company with the strength and size of Republic Bank takes that type of action, there is no doubt in my mind that other companies are waiting with bated breath to see what happens so that they can follow,” Brown said yesterday.
“So it’s very important the type of precedents that are set, especially in unionised environments like this where there is a specific legal duty to not only meet but to bargain in good faith before these decisions are taken, because if that had happened, we could have averted going to the Industrial Court,” he stated.
He added:
“Now that matter is not going to be heard until February 1 and 10, so you have workers now in Republic Bank who are receiving warning letters for not being vaccinated and not providing a PCR test which they can’t afford. And if you follow the bank’s timeline as to how it is they’re going to treat with these workers, those workers will be possibly suspended in January before the court date in February.”
RBL responds
In response to BIGWU’s claims, RBL’s general manager, group marketing and communications, Karen Tom Yew-Jardine, told the Express via e-mail:
“The bank has outlined a clear return-to-work policy which has had the desired outcome of producing a workforce that is 92 per cent fully vaccinated. Staff are expected to comply with this and all other policies set by the bank. The bank continues to educate its remaining few unvaccinated staff as to the importance of being vaccinated, as the country seeks to reopen fully.”