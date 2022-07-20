A CABINET sub-committee yesterday assured Government will take urgent action against criminal elements, after a meeting with the Scrap Iron Dealers Association yesterday to discuss the issue of theft relating to the industry.
The sub-committee comprised the Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, who is the chairman, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Reginald Armour, SC, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds (who joined virtually). It met with the members of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association executive, led by their president Allan Ferguson at the Tower C, International Waterfront Centre.
In a news release yesterday, Young said the committee had asked the association for its comments and strategies to combat the problem of widespread theft of metals taking place.
Ferguson presented to the committee a proposal of temporary measures recommended by the Scrap Iron Dealers Association to address the theft of scrap metals.
The committee received the suggestions and indicated that the Government will have to take urgent action to address the criminality and criminal elements plaguing the sector as the increased levels of wanton theft are presenting serious national security risks.
“The committee also indicated the Government’s willingness to continue working with the Association on the development and implementation of revised regulations and policies to regulate the industry and address the criminal activity taking place.
“However it was emphasised that urgent action is required to address the existing situation and that the Government will take the appropriate urgent action to arrest the problems associated with the widespread theft of metal items taking place throughout the country.,” the news release added.
During last Thursday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he had asked Attorney General Reginald Armour to consider if the Government should, for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago, as a matter of national security.
Rowley’s action stemmed from the ongoing theft of copper cable, which is negatively impacting consumers as well as companies such as the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and some Internet providers.