two dangling TSTT copper cables

Flashback: Pedestrians walk past two dangling TSTT copper cables in May, which were cut the night before on Pointe-a-Pierre Road

in San Fernando. —Photo:

TREVOR WATSON

A CABINET sub-committee yesterday assured Government will take urgent action against criminal elements, after a meeting with the Scrap Iron Dealers Association yesterday to discuss the issue of theft relating to the industry.

The sub-committee comprised the Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, who is the chairman, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Reginald Armour, SC, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds (who joined virtually). It met with the members of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association executive, led by their president Allan Ferguson at the Tower C, International Waterfront Centre.

In a news release yesterday, Young said the committee had asked the association for its comments and strategies to combat the problem of widespread theft of metals taking place.

Ferguson presented to the committee a proposal of temporary measures recommended by the Scrap Iron Dealers Association to address the theft of scrap metals.

The committee received the suggestions and indicated that the Government will have to take urgent action to address the criminality and criminal elements plaguing the sector as the increased levels of wanton theft are presenting serious national security risks.

“The committee also indicated the Government’s willingness to continue working with the Association on the development and implementation of revised regulations and policies to regulate the industry and address the criminal activity taking place.

“However it was emphasised that urgent action is required to address the existing situation and that the Government will take the appropriate urgent action to arrest the problems associated with the widespread theft of metal items taking place throughout the country.,” the news release added.

During last Thursday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he had asked Attorney General Reginald Armour to consider if the Government should, for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago, as a matter of national security.

Rowley’s action stemmed from the ongoing theft of copper cable, which is negatively impacting consumers as well as companies such as the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and some Internet providers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Aluminum Mill Kentucky

Aluminum Mill Kentucky

FILE - Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and then-Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky., on April 26, 2017. Braidy Industries still needs to raise $500 million to build a long-promised $1.7 billion aluminum plant in Appalachia, a top company executive told Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)

CSX Results

CSX Results

FILE - A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on June 2, 2020. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad said it delivered slightly better profit in the second quarter even though volume was flat and it still struggled to handle all the goods companies wanted to ship because it is having a hard time hiring. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

United Airlines Results

United Airlines Results

FILE - A passenger is silhouetted as a United Airlines plane takes off at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 1, 2021. United Airlines said Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that it earned $329 million in the second quarter as summer vacationers packed planes, but the results fell far short of Wall Street expectations due largely to soaring fuel prices. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

Results Tesla

Results Tesla

FILE - A Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga., is pictured on April 22, 2022. Tesla's 2022 second-quarter profit fell 32% from record levels in the first quarter as supply chain issues and pandemic lockdowns in China slowed production of its electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Results Tesla

Results Tesla

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen here on Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla's 2022 second-quarter profit fell 32% from record levels in the first quarter as supply chain issues and pandemic lockdowns in China slowed production of its electric vehicles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Panama Food Shortage

Panama Food Shortage

A vendor sits in front of his curtained stall hoping for his produce delivery to arrive at a market in Panama City, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A third week of protests and highway blockades have begun to impact the supply of food and other items in parts of Panama. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)