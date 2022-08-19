US$1.2b in agri opportunities

CHAIRMAN of the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), Gervase Warner, said yesterday that the fact that Caricom countries import more than US$4 billion a year in food and agri products from outside of the region creates a huge opportunity for import substitution.
Warner said analysis done by the CPSO secretariat revealed that the Caricom region now has the capability, or can acquire the capability, to produce US$1.2 billion of food and agri products to displace imports.
“We find that there is at least US$1.2 billion of opportunity. That’s how the 25 per cent that we are going after by 2025 came about,” he said, referring to the 25% by 2025 target that has been adopted by Caricom.
Warner was speaking at the opening of yesterday’s Agri-Investment Forum at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. Among the attendees at the Agri-Investment Forum were the prime ministers of Grenada, St Vincent, Barbados, St Lucia and Haiti as well as the presidents of Guyana and Suriname.
Warner said the categories of food and agri products that can be produced in the region to replace imports are:
• Cereals and staples, including corn, soyabean, rice and cassava, which can be grown in Belize, Guyana and Suriname;
• Meat and poultry, comprising chicken, beef, goat and pork;
• Vegetables, fruits and nuts;
• Beverages including milk, water, soft drinks, juices; and
• Fish and crustaceans
“The heart of what I would like to focus on this morning is that we have a big opportunity and the fact that we have significant commitment to go after it,” said Warner, adding that the commitment was an absolutely essential ingredient for success.
“But for us to truly be successful, we have to look at the problem holistically, across the full value chain,” Warner said.
He said there is no point growing things that cannot be sold in markets because the products are not grown to the specific packaging, size and quality that consumers prefer.
He said there is no point investing a great deal of money in producing corn, if there is no infrastructure to move it from the farm to the market.
There is also no point in pursuing investment in a poultry or pork industry if that encounters barriers and obstacles to trading with one another, he said.
“It is really essential that we take a full value-chain perspective as we approach this problem,” Warner said.
The regional public sector leader said there are a number of steps that are required to achieve the target of US$1.2 billion in food and agri-product import substitution.
These include finding the land, labour capital and technology to scale up the production of food in the region.
Getting to the target of US$1.2 billion also requires facilitating the regional innovators in the agriculture space.
To this end, Warner highlighted a young St Lucian named Johanan Dujon, who is using Sargassum seaweed as the basis of a plant stimulant through his company, Algas Organics.
“He has been testing this bio-stimulant in Florida and has had fantastic results, based on the trials he has been running. You have got a product that is environmentally friendly, a product that is substituting for fertilisers that are getting increasingly expensive. A product that is quiet simply nothing short of brilliant and which has the ability to generate foreign exchange,” Warner said.
He said Massy Holdings has invested US$100,000 in the product through its NUDGE programme.
Warner, who is the president of the Massy Group, which is headquartered in Port of Spain, said food security has clearly become front and centre for the region.
“It is clear to us that we are not going to get help from our colonisers of the past. We are not going to get help from big, developed countries. This is our problem for us to address ourselves,” said Warner.
Another important step in capturing the US$1.2 billion in opportunities is ensuring that the transportation links networks are in place, both internally and among the Caricom countries to get products to markets.
He placed the drive to increase food production in the Caribbean Community in the context of the current global crises that are creating major disruptions to supply chains around the world.
Among the crises and tensions he outlined were Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rising tension between the US and China and the rising prices of food and fuel.
“This is made worse by the strengthening of the US dollar, which creates additional challenges for small island developing states and their balance of trade,” said Warner.
He pointed as well to the “profound climate vulnerability incidents,” which have caused fires, droughts and floods that are interrupting the supply of food around the world