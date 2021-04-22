US$100m in damage

THE World Bank estimates that the La Soufriere volcano eruption in St Vincent and the Grenadines caused US$100 million in building, infrastructure, agriculture and forestry damage, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said yesterday.
He said while it could take up to four months for things on the island to return to normalcy, there was a long road ahead for recovery.
He said for instance, crops will have to be replanted and some can take months before they are ready for harvesting.
“Banana is nine months before you get a bunch of bananas, sweet potatoes is four months. Some breadfruit trees may spring back but some of them are mashed up. Breadfruit trees take a long time to grow,” Gonzalves emphasised.
“So we are in for a pretty long haul. There are persons who are accustomed to instant coffee, Milo, instant chocolate; people who are accustomed to fast food whether it’s KFC or pizza. This is not going to be Milo. It’s not going to be Nescafe, it’s not going to be fast food. This one is going to be a long haul, but we have to put ourselves together to get it done,” he urged Vincentians yesterday during his usual update on NBC Radio St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Gonzalves said on April 13, four days after La Soufriere erupted explosively, the World Bank’s Disaster-Resilience Analytics and Solutions (D-RAS) team prepared a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRAPE) note, which assessed St Vincent’s assets which were at risk due to the eruption and gave a preliminary analysis of the direct damage.
He pointed out that the analysis did not include the overall economic impact such as loss of income and the cost of maintaining the social safety nets.
“They estimated that in the red and orange zones where persons were evacuated the total built assets at risk amount to US$387.5 million. It doesn’t mean that those assets at risk are going to be damaged to the extent of almost US$400 million,” he said.
Gonzalves said according to the World Bank note, in the red zone alone the replacement value of at-risk residential buildings is US$64 million.
The replacement value for non-residential buildings is US$83 million while the replacement value for infrastructure is US$84 million, he noted.
“In the high pyroclastic flow areas and areas of surges and mudflow, the capital stock at risk to building and infrastructure is US$188 million,” Gonzalves went on.
“What they went on to do in a series of assumptions is say that given similar magnitude events and exposure, their preliminary analysis suggests that direct damages from the eruption for the buildings, infrastructure, agriculture and forestry would be over US$100 million. That is EC$300 million, but that doesn’t take into account the amount of money you have to feed people, all the costs associated with the shelters, all the associated costs which will come now with the replacement of agriculture and forestry.
Gonzalves said Police will be tightening security at the volcano to prevent people from venturing up the mountain and into “red zone”.
On Sunday, two hikers from a tour group climbed the volcano to capture “exclusive” footage for their YouTube page.
Hours later, the volcano erupted again.
Volcanologist Prof Richard Robertson on Monday described the duo as “simply dotish”.
He said they were at risk of dying horribly from blunt force trauma, excessive burns and asphyxiation had an eruption occurred when they were still on the mountain.
Just after 11 a.m. yesterday, La Soufriere erupted again.