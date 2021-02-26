US$24.45 million loan

The Government has spoken to several international lenders on the issue of funding the transformation of debt-ridden water supplier WASA.

These include the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Andean Development Bank (CAF), the government of France and the International Financial Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said.

“They all reached out to us, offering assistance, so we are blessed that we have offers of financial assistance to help turn around WASA. But we have also recognised that while (the turnaround) will require heavy capital investment, it will make absolutely no sense to spend millions of dollars to turn around WASA if we do not deal with all of the institutional problems,” he said during i95FM’s morning programme on Wednesday.

Gonzales said the revenue WASA gets from water rates was just a fraction of its operating costs.