US government supporting Quanten

The United States embassy in Port of Spain last Thursday acknowledged that it is supporting Quanten LLC, the American company that has been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire or lease the oil refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
The embassy was asked to respond to comments made by Energy Minister, Stuart Young, in a Facebook post last week Sunday.
In a post headlined, “Destructive UNC mischief”, Young said: “With respect to Quanten LLC and the spurious allegations made by the UNC opposition in relation to this entity, Quanten LLC is an American company that is engaged in the RFP process for the refinery.
“Various arms of the United States Government have communicated with me, as the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, with respect to Quanten LLC, indicating its (Quanten’s) interest in the RFP process for the refinery and there has been support for the company as being an American-based entity.”
The minister of energy did not specify which arms of the US Government communicated with him with respect to Quanten LLC. Neither did he amplify his comments when asked to do so by a Trinidad Express journalist.
Based on the minister’s comments, the US embassy was asked to identify the various arms of the US Government that communicated with Young, about Quanten’s interest in the refinery. The embassy was also asked about the nature of the US Government support for Quanten?
In response, a spokesperson for the US Embassy said: “One of the most important roles of US embassies around the world is to support US companies pursuing international business opportunities. US companies are the most efficient in the world when they can compete in global markets where the rules of the game are clear and equal for all.
“US companies have to abide by strict anti-corruption, labour, and environmental standards, delivering the best value and results for consumers, taxpayers and businesses. Please contact the company directly for any further inquiries.”
Young said the procurement process is being carefully managed by wholly State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), the parent company of Guaracara Refining Company Ltd, in which the refinery was vested.
He indicated that TPHL is being assisted in the management of the procurement process by its advisors, including international experts and that the company reports the progress of the process to the Ministries of Finance and Energy.
The Pointe-a-Pierre refinery stopped operating on November 30, 2018.
In a statement in Parliament on September 20, 2019, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, said: “The refinery was plagued by high and increasing debt, low productivity levels, escalating manpower costs, and an expenditure pattern of habitually surpassing its earnings and income. The refinery lost billions of dollars every year.”
In that statement, Imbert outlined the first Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the sale of the refinery.
That first sale process attracted 77 responses, 25 companies that elected to sign non-disclosure agreements and eight companies that submitted non-binding offers.
The preferred bidder in the first sale process, which was for both the refinery and Paria Fuel Trading Company, was Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company, which was set up by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU).
Patriotic preferred bid included an upfront payment consideration of US$700 million for the refinery assets.
Imbert told Parliament that Cabinet had agreed that Patriotic be granted a three-year moratorium on all payments of principal and interest towards the purchase of the refinery and a further ten years at a fair market interest rate to complete the payment of the sum of US $700 million it has offered for the refinery.
Although the OWTU-owned company submitted two proposals and was given an extension to secure the funding for the acquisition, its proposal was not accepted by the Cabinet.