US govt energy official: Extension of 2-year waiver on sanctions ‘depends on Maduro’

UNITED States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt says any extension of the US government’s provisional two-year waiver on sanctions that has cleared the way for the supply of natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field to Trinidad and Tobago “depends on (President Nicolás) Maduro and it depends on what happens in Venezuela.”
The top-ranked US government official in an exclusive interview last week said he “was very impressed by the sophistication and understanding of our policy that” he heard from the “Trinidadian Government” representatives he spoke with during his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago last week.
Pyatt made the comments during an interview at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain during the final day of his visit to this country.
“This is my first travel as Assistant Secretary in the Americas and it is really important for me to come first to Trinidad and Tobago. Both because of the critical role your country has played in the context of a disrupted energy market as a result of (President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the weaponisation of Russia’s oil and gas resources and all of the disruption that has caused across the world but also because there is so much possibility here for the energy transition that both of our countries are committed to as part of our answer to the climate crisis,” Pyatt said.
Last Monday, Pyatt and US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond met with Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Energy Minister Stuart Young in separate meetings.
Young said in a statement that in addition to the energy transition, his talks with Pyatt also focused on “developments taking place with our securing future gas supplies and the positive effects of same, as well as possible initiatives for regional energy security for Caricom”.
In January, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury granted a waiver, initially for two years, of its sanctions on Venezuela’s Government led by Maduro.
That initial waiver has cleared the way from the US government for the completion of the deal between the administration in Trinidad and Tobago led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the supply of natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field to Trinidad and Tobago.
Since it may take more than two years for the Dragon gas project to really get up and running, Pyatt was asked what would happen at the end of that initial two-year period for the waiver of US sanctions.
“Now it’s a really good question,” Pyatt responded, “and the short answer is it depends on Maduro and it depends on what happens in Venezuela. What I will say on all of this, however, is I come away from my discussions here with the Government impressed by the shared interests that we have in seeing Venezuela move in the direction of restoring a democratic process that allows the people of Venezuela to express their will.”
He spoke about “the fundamental objective” of the US “policy towards Venezuela”.
“We are trying to use these energy sanctions as a mechanism to catalyse a democratic, political transition that has not yet happened. It’s hard to predict the future. The same applies to the OFAC licences for Chevron, for instance. So, everybody is dealing with this uncertainty because we don’t know what’s going to happen in Caracas but I come away from my discussions here in Port of Spain really reassured by the converging values that we have but also the end state that we share,” Pyatt said.
According to international media reports, Venezuela’s State-owned PDVSA has found reserves of 4.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas in the Dragon field, which is in Venezuela’s waters.
According to the latest available data from the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, as of December of last year, Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas production stood at 2.635 million standard cubic feet per day (mmcf/d), 3.391 mmcf/d in December 2019 and 4.074 mmcf/d in December 2014.
As the Government has been pursuing an increase in local natural gas production, production from the Dragon field would also be of benefit to T&T which has a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Point Fortin as well as ammonia, methanol and other downstream gas plants in Pt Lisas.
On April 25, at an event hosted by State-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) Young was questioned about the Government’s negotiations with the Maduro administration concerning the Dragon field project.
“We continue to be in the midst of negotiations. There are a lot of negotiations and discussions taking place with respect to the Dragon field.”
Young said that on April 24, he had been “in a meeting with some of the key stakeholders discussing it, etc”.
“So, we are making progress and I expect, well, I hope in the not too distant future we will be able to talk about the progress we have been able to make,” Young said.
Pyatt said discussions with members of the T&T Cabinet did not end in Port of Spain.
“I have some important messages from the Government that I will carry back to Washington for the senior level discussions that have surrounded all of these issues,” Pyatt said.
Asked what those messages are, Pyatt responded “I’ll keep those to the government to government channel for now.”
On Monday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with special presidential advisor for the Americas, former US senator, Chris Dodd at the White House. Young also attended the meeting.
“The talks featured extensive discussions which surrounded progressing Trinidad and Tobago’s energy security and the potential effects of same on Carisom and the wider Americas,” a release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated.
Amos Hochstein, State Department senior advisor for Energy Security; Juan Gonzalez, special assistant to the President and and NSC senior director for the Western Hemisphere; and Eric Jacobson, office of Vice President were also present at the meeting. All parties agreed to continue working together to secure energy stability for the region.