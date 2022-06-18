US interest rate hikes concern Hilaire

ON FRIDAY, the Central Bank will announce whether it will increase the country’s repo rate from 3.5 per cent to address rising inflation in the economy.
In March, the interest rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to maintain the repo rate at 3.5, the rate it’s been since March 2020.
The statement noted that while higher energy prices will augment fiscal revenues, wider supply disruptions and higher prices of food commodities will add to imported inflation.
“The consensus view among international analysts regarding further interest rate adjustments in the US and elsewhere was also considered. At the same time, the Committee took account of the early signs of a domestic economic recovery facilitated by some expansion in credit, alongside still relatively low supply-driven inflation. Taking all factors into account, the MPC agreed to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent. The Central Bank will continue to carefully monitor and analyse international and domestic developments and prospects,” the March statement said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected that there will be significant inflationary pressures around the world with developing economies being the most vulnerable. It had projected inflation to reach 8.7 per cent for 2022 for developing nations but revised the inflation projection to 11.5 per cent after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But in the past few days, central banks around the world have made adjustments to their interest rates to deal with worldwide inflation.
Last Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve lifted raised benchmark interest rates by 0.75 per cent, the third time for the year thus far and largest since 1994. Switzerland and Britain raised their rates on Thursday.
Central banks raise interest rates to curb rising of inflation.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said he expects the US Federal Reserve to keep increasing its interest rates, as the May 2022 reading of consumer prices indicated an increase of 8.6 per cent, the highest inflation rate in the US since 1981.
The CBTT conducts monetary policy geared towards the promotion of low inflation and a stable foreign exchange market.
“The Fed’s decision to raise interest rates, given evidence of inflation and a strengthening US economy, is not surprising. We are concerned, however, that a rapid, sustained rise in interest rates could lead to a stalling of the US economy that spills over to the rest of the world. The current volatility in global stock markets reflects such anxiety,” said Hilaire
He said T&T will likely be affected “given our trade and financial links with the US and other countries”.
“External borrowing costs will rise. On the other hand, the associated increase in energy prices is positively affecting Trinidad and Tobago’s fiscal and external accounts. Many other Caribbean territories will confront both higher foreign funding costs and the need to find more money to pay for imported fuel,” he said.
He noted that T&T has already begun to feel the impact of worldwide inflation on several fronts.
“Imported food items, more expensive gasoline with the lowering of the subsidy, and supply disruptions that are impacting the costs of imported construction inputs and other items,” he noted.
Last week, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers met Hilaire to discuss among other things, the negative impacts of global inflation and the shortage of foreign exchange.
During that meeting Hilaire noted that the continuous shortage of foreign exchange is real and Hilaire highlighted to the stakeholders that the Central Bank continues to pump up to US$50 million every two weeks to the authorised dealers of foreign exchange.
Local manufacturers have already registered shortages of imported materials to produce their goods.
Hilaire said he was open to have discussions with EximBank on whether it can expand the foreign exchange to the small and medium size business and not just manufacturers and importers of essential goods.
In a March interview with the Sunday Express, Hilaire had indicated that food prices, and the cost of living, were expected to increase further in the coming months.
“Higher inflation erodes purchasing power, particularly of persons with fixed incomes, such as retirees or individuals receiving social welfare benefits. Given the current domestic economic situation marked by still relatively sluggish demand, the Bank anticipates that between one half and two thirds of the external price increases will be passed onto domestic consumers this year,” he had said.
His advice to the public in the coming months?
“Keep informed. The current turmoil in stock markets, fluctuations in energy prices and fears about downturns in the US and elsewhere are not new. Information helps in understanding and making calm decisions.
“Keep vigilant. Take the opportunity to review your finances, contracts and commitments to assure the safety of your financial transactions, investments and savings. Our National Financial Literacy Programme can help.
“And prioritise further. Where borrowing costs and prices of goods and services are expected to rise—search for the best deals, develop your earning capacity, cut out waste and unnecessary spending, and focus your finances on areas that you value the most,” he said.
Last week, president of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee said that the increase in food prices is an opportunity for consumers to rethink what they eat and change their diet in order to keep their grocery bills down.
“We have to accept the fact that at some point in time, prices are going to adjust our taste,” he said.
“We are going to have to be making modifications to our diet. That is something we could all take a look at, in terms of what we choose to consume,” Diptee had said.
May’s Monetary Policy Report
In its Monetary Policy Report last month, the CBTT noted that the global economic recovery is likely to slow in 2022, owing to high food and energy prices on account of the Russia/Ukraine crisis and supply shortages stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, which have added to inflationary pressures across many economies.
“Rising inflationary expectations have prompted monetary policy rate normalisation in the United States and elsewhere, sparking concerns of a further deceleration in growth over the medium term. Domestically, higher crude oil and petrochemical production spearheaded a return to positive growth in energy sector activity during the fourth quarter of 2021,” the report had said.
It noted that recent high international energy prices have boosted the public finances and external accounts.
“In the very uncertain global setting, care must be taken to not consider this ‘windfall’ as permanent, and to continue much needed structural reforms to strengthen Trinidad and Tobago’s competitiveness,” it said.
It noted that the surge in energy and other commodity prices related to the war in Ukraine are already impacting real incomes and consumption across the world.
“The war has also resulted in renewed supply shortages, including for wheat, vegetable oils, certain metals, and electronic components. Meanwhile there has been tremendous volatility in capital markets, with stock prices oscillating on news surrounding the war, the anticipated path of interest rates, and fears that monetary overtightening could lead to recessions. At the same time, rising Covid-19 inflections and associated lockdowns in China and elsewhere not only threaten to add to existing supply constraints but provide a sobering indication that the pandemic has not yet run its full course,” it said.