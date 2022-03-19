US lawmakers lobby for T&T fertiliser

A BIPARTISAN group of United States congressmen and senators is calling on the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to suspend the imposition of new duties on urea ammonium fertiliser from Trinidad and Tobago.
The move comes seven months after the ITC produced a preliminary ruling that said Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN), produced by both Russia and T&T, was being dumped in the US and affecting domestic producers.
While the ITC ruling was against both Russia and T&T, the US representatives are only seeking to have duties lifted on T&T.
Russia is the biggest exporter of UAN to the US with T&T, the second biggest exporter.
However, with the Joe Biden administration imposing sanctions on Russia, it cut off Russia from global trade and the cost of one of its biggest exports, fertiliser, has increased.
According to the International Food Policy Research Institute, Russia accounts for 15 per cent of global trade in nitrogenous fertilisers, 17 per cent of global potash fertiliser exports and 20 per cent of the global natural gas trade, a key component in manufacturing fertilisers.
And fertiliser, of course, is necessary for food production.
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) projects that the price of fertilisers will increase by 13 per cent in 2023 which could cause food production costs to increase, while reducing yields and outputs for the 2022-2023 crop seasons.
United States Representatives Cindy Axne, Tracey Mann and US Senator Jerry Moran and 60 of their colleagues sent a letter to the ITC, requesting it to address the strain on the fertiliser supply by eliminating duties on phosphate fertiliser products imported from Morocco, and suspending the process to impose new duties on urea ammonium fertiliser from T&T.
Last Thursday, in the letter to ITC chairman Jason Kearns, the representatives expressed their concern regarding the supply situation for fertilisers in the United States. “Specifically, we urge you to reconsider the duties placed on phosphate fertiliser products imported from Morocco and suspend the current process to impose new duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertiliser from Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
“The conditions surrounding on-farm expenses in the United States have dramatically changed since the US International Trade Commission’s (ITC) determinations in the countervailing duty investigation of phosphate fertilisers from Morocco and the antidumping duty investigation of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertilisers from Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
The letter noted that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently forecast that farm production expenses will increase by 6.6 per cent from 2021 to 2022. “Several factors have led to these increased expenses—China’s curtailed fertiliser exports; a congested supply chain; increased demand; severe weather; the COVID-19 Pandemic; and general inflationary pressures. Additionally, farmers are seeing fertiliser prices four to five times higher than this time last year. Given the last several years’ unprecedented volatility for farmers and ranchers, it is crucial America avoids imposing unnecessary duties that could further limit the fertiliser supply or raise its cost,” it said.
It said that the preliminary determination to impose duties on UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago should be suspended, as should the collection of cash deposits on these duties.
“Since the US Department of Commerce initiated the process of imposing duties on UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago, import volume of UAN fertilisers have decreased 97 per cent. Because there is a degree of substitution among nitrogen fertiliser, the impact of the tariffs on UAN is felt across all nitrogen products. Recent predictive modelling studies based on various factors like market fundamentals and inflation indicate that ammonia prices should be around $1,000 per ton. The actual price, however, has exceeded $1,500 per ton. At the end of February, all fertiliser prices were near record high levels,” the letter noted.
According to the ITC, UAN is used as a fertiliser by farmers in all regions of the United States with the 32 per cent solution being the most widely used.
Proman responds
In T&T, UAN is produced by the Point Lisas-based Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL), whose parent company is Proman.
In a statement to the Sunday Express yesterday, Proman said:
“We are aware of the recent letter led by representatives Axne, Mann and Senator Moran to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding duties on fertiliser products imported to the United States. As the letter notes, fertilisers play a critical role in global agricultural production and food security. We are continuing to cooperate fully with the US Department of Commerce and the US International Trade Commission regarding the ongoing anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN) from Trinidad and Tobago. We are monitoring all developments and keeping our stakeholders in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and other key partners in Trinidad and Tobago closely informed. Given the ongoing nature of these proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”
The ITC report noted that in 2018, the European Union (“EU”) initiated anti dumping duty investigations on imports of UAN solutions from Russia, Trinidad & Tobago, and the United States (US) and in April 2019, the EU imposed provisional anti dumping duties on imports of UAN from these countries and imposed final duties in October 2019.
ITC preliminary report
In August 2021, the ITC produced a preliminary report based on the period of investigation (POI) from January 2018 through March 2021.
After it received a petition from CF Industries Nitrogen on June 30, 2021 which “alleging that an industry in the United States is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of subsidised imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago and LTFV imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.”
For T&T, MHTL was identified as producer/exporter in Trinidad and Tobago, and Helm Fertilizer Corporation, a US importer of subject merchandise from Trinidad and Tobago. It noted that the volume of subject imports from T&T increased from 769,643 short tons in 2018 to 942,579 short tons in 2019 and 996,137 short tonnes in 2020.
Subject imports from Trinidad and Tobago also increased their share of apparent US consumption each year while their market share increased from 5.5 per cent of apparent US consumption in 2018 to 6.4 per cent in 2019 and 6.6 per cent in 2020.
“Based on the record in the preliminary phase of these investigations, we determine that there is a reasonable indication that an industry in the United States is materially injured by reason of imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (“UAN” or “UAN solutions”) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and that are allegedly subsidized by the governments of Russia and Trinidad and Tobago,” it said.
It noted that from June 2020 through May 2021, the 12-month period preceding the filing of the petition, imports from Russia accounted for 39.7 per cent of the quantity of total imports of UAN and imports from T&T accounted for 36.6 per cent.
“The volume of cumulated subject imports increased from 2.0 million short tonnes in 2018 to 2.6 million short tons in 2019, before declining to 2.2 million short tonnes in 2020, for an overall increase of 9.3 per cent from 2018 to 2020. We note that as subject imports from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago became subject to antidumping measures in the EU in 2019, the volume of subject imports increased by 32.7 per cent and gained 3.6 percentage points in market share between 2018 to 2019.”