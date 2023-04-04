Use AI to improve productivity

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century and the current fourth industrial revolution. The ability of machines to learn from data and make decisions has revolutionised many industries, including retail, finance and healthcare. One area where AI has shown tremendous potential is in increasing productivity in businesses. We all have been interacting with AI in some form or fashion in our daily lives, but we probably just didn’t realise it. In this article, we will explore how AI can help businesses of all sizes to become more productive.
Automating repetitive tasks
One of the most significant benefits of AI in the workplace is its ability to automate repetitive tasks. Repetitive tasks such as data entry, report generation, and customer service can be time-consuming and prone to errors. AI-powered software can take over these tasks, freeing up human workers to focus on more creative and strategic tasks.
For example, chatbots powered by AI can handle customer inquiries and support tickets, reducing the workload on human customer service representatives. Similarly, AI-powered software can automatically generate reports and analyse data, allowing human workers to spend more time interpreting the data and making informed decisions. With some planning, AI can be used to automate certain tasks based on actions by a potential customer, thereby qualifying leads and highlighting which user has a higher propensity to convert, allowing the humans to spend time closing higher value prospects.
Improved analysis and data-driven decisions
AI can also help businesses make better decisions by analysing large amounts of data and identifying patterns and insights that would be difficult for humans to detect. For example, AI algorithms can analyse customer data to identify trends and preferences, which can inform marketing and product development decisions.
Similarly, AI-powered financial analysis tools can analyse large amounts of financial data to identify patterns and anomalies that might indicate potential fraud or financial risk. By providing businesses with real-time insights and recommendations, AI can help businesses make better decisions faster.
Enhanced customer experience
AI can also help businesses provide a better customer experience by automating and personalising interactions with customers. For example, AI can be used to personalise marketing messages and recommendations based on customer data. By analysing customer behaviour and preferences, AI algorithms can provide personalised product recommendations, increasing the likelihood of a sale. We all have been “stalked” by Amazon’s AI powered recommendation engine which analyses multiple variables including buying behaviour of customers, products in the cart, items viewed, most searched items, etc, to serve up recommendations to a user that have a high probability of clickthrough and conversion. Think about how powerful a tool like this can be to drive high quality leads to your pipeline.
Operational efficiency
AI can also help businesses to streamline their operations by identifying inefficiencies and automating processes. For example, AI-powered logistics software can optimise delivery routes, reducing delivery times and costs. Similarly, AI-powered inventory management software can predict, demand and optimise inventory levels, reducing waste and ensuring that products are always in stock.
By automating and optimising processes, businesses can reduce costs and improve efficiency, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives.
Predictive maintenance
Another way that AI can increase productivity in businesses is through predictive maintenance. By analysing data from sensors and other sources, AI algorithms can predict when equipment is likely to fail, allowing businesses to perform maintenance before a breakdown occurs. This can reduce downtime and repair costs, ensuring that businesses can operate at maximum efficiency.
Developments
There are interesting developments all around. For example, on March 16 Microsoft announced it is bringing next-generation AI to its workplace productivity tools with Microsoft 365 Copilot. This is currently in testing with planned full roll out in the coming months. Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps, to “unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills”. Copilot is integrated into Microsoft 365 in two ways.
First, it works alongside you, embedded in the apps used every day, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc. Second, Business Chat will work across all of your data and apps, documents, e-mails, calendar, chats, meetings, and contacts to work using natural language prompts like “tell my team how we updated the product strategy”. A status update will be generated based on the meetings, e-mails and chat threads.
Conclusion
AI has the potential to revolutionise the way businesses operate, but while this is very promising, there have been some concerns about the impact on certain jobs, careers and businesses. I firmly believe that this presents more of an opportunity than a threat. If we embrace the technology and explore ways to improve our current offering, upskill where needed or even pivot to new, more relevant areas, individuals and businesses can benefit from these technological advancements.
However, it is important to note that implementing AI in the workplace requires careful planning and execution. Businesses must ensure that their AI systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with data protection regulations. They must also ensure that their employees are trained to work alongside AI systems, and that the benefits of AI are communicated effectively throughout the organisation.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Brevard Nelson, Co-Founder and CEO, Caribbean Ideas Synapse, for contributing this article.