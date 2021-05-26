UTC expanding into Jamaica

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) plans to expand its mutual fund operations into Jamaica, as part of a wider strategy to increase its footprint to the English-speaking Caribbean, the corporation’s executive director Nigel Edwards said yesterday.
“We anticipate having a launch of our Jamaica operations before the end of 2021. I am more ambitious than that, but I what I am prepared to say publicly is before the end of this year.”
During the UTC’s virtual 2020 annual meeting, both Edwards and UTC chairman Gerry Brooks signalled the financial institution’s intention to expand the footprint of its well-established T&T franchise into regional markets.
In his welcome address, Brooks said: “Regional growth will be informed by careful research, analysis of market opportunities by country, and deep appreciation of regulatory and governance requirements and constraints. Our regional growth initiative mandates that your corporation look beyond Trinidad and Tobago and at adjacent value chain opportunities as we expand our focus and embrace opportunities to service potential clients in the region.
In an interview with the Express after the annual meeting, Edwards said establishing partnerships with companies that know the regional market it intends to expand into is an important consideration for the UTC.
“Part of our risk management strategy is to ensure that we work alongside people who know the markets very well, that are operating in these markets. The markets we have targeted are ones that we have a good understanding of (the English-speaking Caribbean) and where we have potential partners that we also know very well,” said Edwards.
The UTC executive director confirmed that the financial institution has a Jamaican partner for its expansion into the North Caribbean island, but he said: “I can’t share that at this stage because of non-disclosure agreements.”
He said the mutual fund offerings in Jamaica are going to be denominated in both US and Jamaican dollars, adding: “Our approach is to tailor the funds to the markets we are delivering the products in.”
Questioned about the competitive environment of mutual fund industry in Jamaica, Edwards said: “The Jamaica mutual fund market is a relatively small one. It is US$1.8 billion compared to the T&T mutual fund market, which is more than four times as large.” The Central Bank’s January 2021 Economic Bulletin puts the size of funds under management at the four largest local mutual funds at $49 billion (US$7.2 billion). The four providers tabulated by the Central Bank are: the UTC, Republic Bank, RBC Royal Bank and First Citizens Bank.
The relatively small size of Jamaica’s mutual fund industry means there is scope for growth there, said Edwards.
Pointing to Sagicor Investments as one of Jamaica’s main mutual fund providers, Edwards said: “We think that there is enough scope for growing the overall market and we believe our approach to mutual fund development, marketing and expanding its reach to all segments of society has the potential to grow that market tremendously from the US$1.8 billion it stands at now.
“We are not that worried about the competition. We think that our being there will also be good for the competitors in the market.”
Edwards described Jamaica as the UTC’s “primary market,” but made it clear the Corporation intends to expand into other regional markets.
“There are other markets in the Caribbean that are more ripe for our involvement and we are looking at some of those. Guyana would be in a tier three.”
“We want to be very strategic but we also want to be tactically appropriate. We are not going to be shooting all our guns at the same time,” said Edwards.