Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (copy)

The Head Office of the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (TTUTC) located on Independence Square in Port of Spain. 

THE Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) has reported a total comprehensive income of $24.6 million for the six months ending on June 30.

This represents a decrease of more than 37 percent compared to the $39.6 million in total comprehensive income that UTC recorded for the same six-month period last year.

“The lower reported result was partially due to the largely negative returns on the local equity market – the All T&T Index fell by 6.9 per cent to June 30 – which led to an unfavourable fair value impact of $7 million in the corporation’s proprietary investment portfolio,” UTC chairman Jo-Anne Julien stated.

“In addition, the group’s expenses increased $6 million year-over-year, substantially due to business development initiatives,” she said.

Julien said despite the reported decline, UTC’s gross income, which comprising mainly interest and dividends, increased by 12 per cent or $45 million year-over-year principally from higher portfolio yields in the Income Funds and increased dividend income in its Balanced Funds.

“We maintained our focus on paying distributions to our investors, which amounted to $136 million in 2023, an increase of $21 million or 18 per cent,” Julien said.

“Our regional expansion activities which started in Jamaica have now extended to the Eastern Caribbean via the launch of the UTC Global Balanced Fund in St Lucia. We are excited to bring this innovation to the Eastern Caribbean market and will keep you updated about its progress,” she said.

UTC’s total assets for the six months ended June 30 were recorded as $24.5 million.

