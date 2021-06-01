‘UTC undergoing transformational changes’

TRINIDAD and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) executive director, Nigel Edwards, says the changes the 39-year-old financial institution is undergoing at this time are transformational.
The UTC is now in the middle of a three-year cycle of strategic changes that will culminate in 2023 and beyond, he said.
“In three years, the UTC will look dramatically different, in the right ways. Easier to interact with, with a wider product slate, giving more choices to our unitholders and in more markets!,” Edwards said, adding, “Next year, the UTC will be very different yes, but that will only be the start. We have a three-year strategy that takes us to 2023, so from as early as 2023 is when we will see the more dramatic transformation,” he said yesterday.
By next year, the dramatic changes would include full digital access to new products and with operations in new markets.
Speaking at the the UTC’s virtual annual meeting last week, Edwards told the company’s unitholders that success under the new Covid-19 related conditions will mean a shift in its approach.
As part of that shift in approach, the UTC has identified five strategic imperatives which will secure the success of the Corporation and its unitholders. And, Edwards said, it is taking a more agile approach to executing this new five-part strategy.
• Regional expansion—Why expand? Because we recognise our competitive advantage in expanding our investment footprint into the mutual fund market in the region.
• An enhanced product portfolio—Giving unitholders access to the right products, creating more opportunities and delivering more innovation. We are working to bring these to you in the shortest possible time.
• An enhanced distribution model—This will help us attract new customers and create opportunities for deeper and more connected engagements.
Through a combination of new digital channels and partnerships, our enhanced distribution model will also support improved brand visibility especially among the younger segment of the market.
• Robust technology—As we speak, our team is working to implement our seamless, cloud-based, data-driven, and always-on technology platform; starting with our new core and including an upgrade of our online platforms - all being deployed to provide you with a better customer experience.
• Improved operational efficiency—We are becoming more agile and efficient. And that demands an operating model that prioritises skills, procedures and technology. So we are re-engineering business processes and automating high-volume, highly manual procedures, to give you the same great service - only better.
On the issue of expanding into the region, the Express was the first media house to report that the UTC plans to expand its mutual fund family to Jamaica by the end of this year.
In an interview last Wednesday, Edwards said an important consideration for the UTC is establishing partnerships with companies that know the regional market it intends to expand into.
“Part of our risk management strategy is to ensure that we work alongside people who know the markets very well, that are operating in these markets. The markets we have targeted are ones that we have a good understanding of (the English-speaking Caribbean) and where we have potential partners that we also know very well,” said Edwards.
The Jamaica Observer reported on Monday that the partner the UTC is linking up with is GraceKennedy Finance, part of the aggressive, fast-growing Jamaican conglomerate.
The Jamaica Observer quoted GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby as saying at the company’s annual meeting last week: “GraceKennedy is always in dialogue with potential strategic partners, exploring opportunities inside and outside of Jamaica and across several industries. In most, if not all of these instances, we are subject to non-disclosure agreements which prevent us from making any pronouncements until the appropriate time. We are also guided by our legal and regulatory obligations, and follow a strict communication protocol which guides the timing and medium through which we make certain announcements,” he said.
“We have had a long and very mutual relationship with UTC. In line with those policies and obligations, where there are any new strategic partnerships or strategic initiatives, GraceKennedy will make the necessary announcements at the appropriate time,” Wehby added. Edwards told Express Business that the plan is for the UTC to expand throughout the English-speaking Caribbean, with the premier market being Jamaica and the others to follow.
Digital transformation
Speaking about the digital transformation that the UTC is undergoing, the institution’s chairman Gerry Brooks said the Covid-19 pandemic compelled the mutual fund company to confront a world radically different to the one we operated in before the pandemic. Brooks said the UTC embraced the challenge, leading with the same innovative thinking and resilience that has defined the Corporation over the years.
“As a first step, and despite Covid-19, we accelerated the implementation of the Corporation’s Digital Transformation Plan. Through the dedication and determination of our Implementation Team, who worked continuously through the pandemic, the first phase of our New Core System Upgrade, also known as UTC ID Replacement Project, was completed in 2020. Put simply, this Upgrade improves our operational efficiency, reduces costs, and more significantly enhances our customer’s experience.”
He said the new system will reduce paper usage through digitisation, and provides the infrastructure for the UTC’s ‘Chip and Pin’ contactless Visa debit cards. The entire project will be completed by the end of 2021.
“We have made another significant technological leap with our deliberate shift to cloud computing, transitioning from bulky servers with high maintenance costs to a more efficient, data-secure, scalable, and innovation-rich cloud environment. In a data-driven society, implementing these applications and converting business platforms to an agile, secure, digital architecture will ensure the delivery of cutting-edge solutions while facilitating business resilience. These opportunities include mobile investments, financial, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities for our unitholders.”